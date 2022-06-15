NATIONAL CROWN DAY IS BACK...WE'RE HEADED TO NOLA!

National CROWN Day 2022 Celebrates Black Hair Independence on the Anniversary of the Inaugural Signing of The CROWN Act

#PassTheCROWN

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National CROWN Day is the commemoration of the inaugural signing of the first CROWN Act legislation in the United States in 2019 to "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair." Presented by Dove and the CROWN Coalition, National CROWN Day is back for its third year with a week-long celebration leading up to the signature star-studded CROWN Awards on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

We are excited to be back in New Orleans this year to celebrate National CROWN Day," stated Esi Eggleston Bracey, CEO, Unilever North America Personal Care and President of Unilever USA. "The CROWN Act is a movement, with legislation against hair discrimination now in 16 states! We have a lot to celebrate and still much more to do to get the CROWN Act passed federally in each and every state! Dove stands for beauty inclusivity, and we will continue to galvanize the community to help pass The CROWN Act to eliminate hair discrimination nationwide."

This year, National CROWN Day is being expanded to a week-long celebration starting June 26th during the 2022 BET Awards and continuing with daily CROWN conversations as we lead up National CROWN Day and the CROWN Awards on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

2022 NATIONAL CROWN DAY SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 26 The BET AWARDS will spotlight The CROWN Act with a special in-show moment.







June 27 – July 1 CROWN Conversations across social platforms will spotlight all things CROWN and hair,





with daily social video content with leaders from the CROWN movement, activists and

more. Get ready to be inspired! Follow @thecrownact on Instagram to stay in the

know and participate in all CROWN hot topics.







Friday, July 1 CROWN Signature "Kick-Off" Breakfast presented by Dove | *private event

CROWN Mural Unveiling in NOLA from 1 – 2:00pm/CT



In partnership with the New Orleans Mayor's Office and the Arts Council, Dove has

commissioned a custom CROWN mural by local artist Journey Allen, known for her vibrant

works intertwining her signature abstract pattern with images that capture the city's

celebratory culture. This is the second CROWN Act mural in the country; with the first

completed by DC artist Candice Taylor in Washington, DC in July 2021.







July 1 – July 3 ESSENCE Festival of Culture | Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - NOLA

"Beauty Carnival" Immersion with Dove + Shea Moisture



The Dove and Shea Moisture brands are collaborating to create an active and engaging

space focused on all the ways Black people "Reign and Shine," including encouraging

guests to sign the petition and send a quick electronic letter to their senator to pass the

federal CROWN Act.







Saturday, July 2 ESSENCE Festival of Culture | Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - NOLA

"Wealth & Power Stage" Panel - CROWN CONVERSATIONS: Empowering the Next

Generation with the CROWN Movement



Topic: An engaging and solution-oriented conversation that explores the impact of hair

discrimination and microaggressions on young people in schools and social networks.

We'll unpack the unique beauty experiences of Black children and discuss the personal

and social significance of hair – from beliefs and pressures to individuality and creative

self-expression. Actor and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown, Esi Eggleston Bracey, and Dove

Self-Esteem Educator Dre Brown will address how to teach children to define positive

expressions of beauty, culture and identity to champion a more inclusive and equitable

world for the next generation.







Sunday, July 3 NATIONAL CROWN DAY!



CROWN AWARDS presented by Dove from 12:00 to 2:30pm/CT | *Private, invite only

The CROWN Awards will be the biggest moment of CROWN weekend! Categories range

from music and entertainment to business and advocacy to legends who have changed

the course of history. This is the 2nd year for CROWN Awards and the 3rd National CROWN

Day.







Tuesday, July 5 CROWN SWIM for Kids (Gonzalez, LA)



In 2021, Dove expanded its focus to include ending hair discrimination in the workplace,

schools, and pools. Dove is partnering with TankProof, a nonprofit that gives youth and

underserved community free swim lessons.



Media interested in media credentials for the various events in New Orleans, should contact Yulisa Sanchez, yulisa@joycollective.com.





About The CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Act legislation addresses unfair grooming policies that have a disparate impact on the Black community and has drawn attention to racial discrimination taking place within workplaces and public charter schools. The CROWN Coalition is the official national supporter of the CROWN Act movement; an alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Western Center on Law & Poverty and Color Of Change, along with 90+ CROWN Act supporting organizations. The CROWN Act movement is led by a team of Black women: Esi Eggleston Bracey (CEO of Unilever North America Personal Care), JOY Collective Agency leaders Kelli Richardson Lawson and Orlena Nwokah Blanchard (CEO and President), and ABA Consulting CEO, Adjoa B. Asamoah working with a village of Black leaders and the community who share a desire to end discrimination.

On March 18, 2022, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act, and if a companion bill passes in the Senate, it would make hair discrimination based on the texture of natural hair illegal under Titles VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act, and other Federal civil rights laws. The CROWN Act and laws inspired by the CROWN Act have been enacted in 16 states : California (2019), New York (2019), New Jersey (2019), Virginia (2020), Colorado (2020), Washington (2020), Maryland (2020), Connecticut (2021), Delaware (2021), New Mexico* (2021), Nebraska* (2021), Nevada (2021), Oregon* (2021), Illinois* (2021), Maine (2022), and Tennessee* (2022). Three additional bills are awaiting governor's signature in Alaska, Illinois* and Louisiana. In 2021, Illinois original bill, Senate Bill 3616 was a protection for schools ONLY; the new amendment to SB3616 would add the protection of workplaces as well.

*Legislation inspired by the CROWN ACT

Dove has also expanded its work to incorporate diversity in swimming, ensuring an end to hair discrimination in the workplace, schools, and pools. The CROWN Coalition members believe diversity and inclusion are key drivers of success across all industries and sectors. For a full list of CROWN Coalition members and Dove research studies that quantify the issue of hair discrimination, visit www.thecrownact.com

Dove.com/CROWN

FOR MEDIA INQUIRES

Marcy Polanco | marcy@JOYcollective.com

Yulisa Sanchez | yulisa@JOYcollective.com

Angela Young | alymediarelationsllc@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE The CROWN Coalition