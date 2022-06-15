SCCE Announces the 21st Annual Compliance & Ethics Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance and ethics professionals from around the globe will gather in Phoenix, Arizona October 16-19, 2022, for the Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI), the flagship conference of Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE). Since 2002, CEI has served as a key opportunity for compliance and ethics practitioners to network, discuss industry developments, and learn about emerging trends.

(PRNewsfoto/Society of Corporate Compliance) (PRNewswire)

SCCE & HCCA CEO Gerry Zack says his organization takes pride in supporting compliance and ethics professionals in all categories. "I'm so excited for CEI 2022, which will combine in-person and virtual conferencing to provide attendees with the best global event for compliance and ethics professionals. There will be something for everyone's interests. We're always adding new topics and speakers, and this year's additions include an entire track devoted to an area on the minds of many compliance professionals - ESG risks."

Conference sessions are led by industry leaders and categorized into three knowledge levels – basic, intermediate, and advanced - to help guide attendees to content most relevant to their individual needs.

This year's topics include:

Data protection and privacy

Economic sanctions

Anti-corruption

Corporate culture

New Learning Track for 2022: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

The four-day in-person event will offer participants access to more than 90 live sessions, as well as the opportunity to engage with session speakers and solution providers. Attendees can also earn up to 25.2 live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs) and take a certification exam on the last day. Exams are optional and require a separate application and fee.

As in 2021, SCCE is also offering a virtual option of the conference for those unable to participate in person. The virtual conference will take place October 17-19. Participants of the virtual conference (those not onsite) will be able to choose from nearly 40 online sessions, all live streamed from Phoenix. They will also be able to earn up to 18 live CCB CEUs from the comfort of their home or office.

SCCE is offering a reduced, early-bird registration price for who register by August 31, 2022.

For more information or to register, visit www.corporatecompliance.org/2022CEI.

About SCCE

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE) is a nonprofit, member-based association for compliance and ethics professionals. Since 2004, SCCE has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of organizations worldwide and across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE serves 7,500+ members in 100+ countries around the globe.

SCCE offers 45+ educational conferences a year, weekly web conferences, publications, training resources, CCB certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development.

Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)