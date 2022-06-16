AKASA is named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, Ranking #66

AKASA is named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, Ranking #66

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored AKASA as one of this year's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is AKASA's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at #66. Earning a spot means that AKASA is one of the best companies to work for headquartered in the Bay Area.

Fortune 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (PRNewswire)

This year's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area award is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 94% of AKASA's employees said AKASA is a great place to work. This number is 37% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We're thrilled to be recognized with this distinction," said Malinka Walaliyadde, CEO and co-founder of AKASA. "At AKASA, we strive to be a customer-first organization and our employees make that happen. We're recruiting the best and brightest across healthcare and technology industries, and we're so thankful for their commitment to enable human health. Our culture attracts individuals who want to make a positive impact on society by helping health systems improve the healthcare experience for all."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the Bay Area.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it's not been easy," says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. "Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that's meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to."

About AKASA

AKASA is the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations. AKASA scales human intelligence with leading-edge AI and ML securely trained on customer data to learn unique systems, continuously adapt to changing environments, and deliver comprehensive automation and analytics for complex workflows. The result is a seamlessly integrated, customized solution that reduces operating costs, frees up staff to do the work they love, and helps health systems allocate resources to where they matter most.

AKASA is a remote-first company and we are hiring. Step into the future of healthcare with AKASA. Learn more at www.AKASA.com/careers.

About the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the Bay Area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

AKASA Full Color Logo (PRNewsfoto/AKASA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKASA