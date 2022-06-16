Carrier and P&G Join Forces to Create Healthier Homes

Collaboration to drive education, innovation and integrated solutions for improved indoor air quality and home safety

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation, through its indoor air quality and Kidde safety brands, and The Procter & Gamble Company's portfolio of Home Care brands, including Swiffer and Febreze, are announcing a collaborative effort to improve access to education and tools needed to create safer and healthier homes.

Carrier and P&G have joined forces to create healthier homes. The collaboration drives education, innovation and integrated solutions for improved indoor air quality and home safety. (PRNewswire)

Over half of Americans1 are more concerned about having a healthy home since the start of the pandemic, and many want to take action to improve the health of their indoor environments. While tackling total home health can seem challenging, there are small steps people can take to create a big impact. For example, dust accumulates quickly indoors and contains bacteria, dander and allergens that can cause irritation, respiratory issues and allergic reactions. Dust can be easily managed with solutions that trap and lock particles, improving indoor air quality and the overall health of the home. Another example of a small action with a significant safety impact is to test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms weekly.

To help families with simple solutions to improve home health, Carrier and P&G Home Care have come together to develop a multi-faceted campaign focused on empowering and equipping consumers with useful insights, recommended actions and reliable products. This strategic collaboration will include specific efforts around:

Education to raise awareness of what a healthy home is and how to maintain one. to raise awareness of what a healthy home is and how to maintain one. Click here to learn about spring cleaning for healthier indoor air and increased safety

Innovation for products that make creating healthier and safer spaces easier

Integrated Solutions that simplify experiences with more holistic options

"During the last two years, consumers have taken greater interest in their overall wellbeing," said Isis Wu, Vice President & General Manager, Residential Fire and Healthy Homes, Carrier Fire & Security. "Healthy homes include several elements such as indoor air quality, dust removal and increased safety, among others. Addressing this complex challenge can be overwhelming, which is why we look forward to collaborating with P&G to drive awareness of simple ways to enhance home health. There's a lot more to learn and education to do; this is just the beginning."

Kristine Decker, Senior Vice President, Global Home Care, Procter & Gamble, added, "Our brands help make it easier to keep your home clean and healthy, which is why we're excited to partner with Carrier on tools that empower people to create indoor environments that support their wellbeing."

The collaboration between Carrier and P&G Home Care is expected to expand as the Healthy Homes initiative evolves in alignment with consumer needs and behaviors.

To learn more about creating a safer, healthier home, visit corporate.carrier.com/healthyhomes.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit www.Corporate.Carrier.com or follow us on social media at @Carrier.

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at http://www.pg.com/news.

1 Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Carrier from August 4-6, 2020 among 2,034 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, of whom 1,381 are homeowners. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

