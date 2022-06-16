OPENX NAMES INDUSTRY VETERAN GEOFF WOLINETZ TO OVERSEE DEMAND-SIDE PLATFORM RELATIONSHIPS

PASADENA, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., a leading global omnichannel advertising exchange, today announced the appointment of broadcast and advertising industry veteran Geoff Wolinetz as senior vice president of demand platforms. In this role, Wolinetz will oversee OpenX's relationships with demand-side platforms (DSPs) with a focus on emerging digital platforms and TV. His immediate priorities are building and expanding the strategic relationships with DSP partners and helping them "future-proof" their businesses as the industry moves into a cookie-less environment.

Most recently, Wolinetz led the expansion of the connected TV business at Chalice, a marketing and data science company that helps brands create custom algorithms for DSPs, as the company's senior vice president of growth.

"Geoff brings a robust supply-side perspective, most notably in broadcasting and TV advertising, that will be invaluable in growing our DSP business," said John Gentry, chief executive officer of OpenX. "As OpenX continues to take a more holistic approach within the digital advertising value chain – reducing the friction between supply and demand – Geoff's previous experience on both sides of the equation will help us connect those dots."

Wolinetz's career has focused on building relationships with inventory suppliers and helping them monetize their businesses. Prior to Chalice, he was the senior vice president of client relationships and head of revenue at Comcast Corp.'s FreeWheel, which enables all segments of the new TV ecosystem. Earlier, he spent 16 years at Turner Broadcasting, Inc. supporting advertising and operational services in various leadership positions.

"OpenX is at an exciting stage of its evolution as an industry-leading connector of supply and demand, and it is making serious commitments to sustainability within the industry," said Wolinetz. "I'm thrilled to join the company and help grow our demand partnerships in new and interesting ways. I'm inspired by the culture of inclusivity and eager to be a part of an organization that places such emphasis on making the ecosystem a better place for everyone involved."

OpenX is a pioneering leader in advertising technology, helping create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 250 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and is on a path to becoming one of the first companies in the world to achieve Net-Zero status.

