Trading Technologies' TT® Platform Wins Best Sell-Side Execution Management System (EMS) at TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2022

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, today announced that its TT platform won the award for Best Sell-Side Execution Management System (EMS) at the TradingTech Insight USA Awards 2022 last evening in New York.

TradingTech Insight is a publication of A-Team Group. A-Team editors worked closely with an Advisory Board to select the shortlist in each award category, and members of the capital markets community voted to determine the winners.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, said: "Congratulations to Trading Technologies for winning Best Sell-Side EMS in the fourth annual TradingTech Insight Awards USA. This year's awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers within capital markets that provide exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology and data solutions."

The honor was the first award for the TT platform since the firm's acquisition by 7RIDGE in December. The company last year completed transitioning all institutional and investment bank clients to the ultra-low latency, broker-neutral Software-as-as-Service (SaaS) solution for multi-asset class trading.

TT CEO Keith Todd said: "We're absolutely delighted to receive this recognition for our groundbreaking TT platform. TT has established the foundation for our future as a SaaS-based firm that can now provide so many more capabilities across a range of asset classes in the service of our clients. With this platform and our strong capital position, we're a true partner to clients, helping them easily explore new opportunities, meet more of their needs in a cost-effective manner and integrate other complementary solutions."

When the TT platform was first introduced in 2015, it was the only platform to leverage a hybrid-cloud infrastructure to provide a streamlined, go-anywhere, high-performance experience for professional traders. With no software to install, traders only need to type "trade.tt" in a browser to access their workspaces. In 2021, another unprecedented year in which traders, executing brokers and risk managers were forced to pivot between home and corporate offices, the platform's mobility and flexibility proved invaluable in keeping trading operations running smoothly despite a very volatile environment.

TT's open platform allows users to integrate other front-end and back-end systems with TT to access their own market connections, private liquidity or execution algorithms, and import data from external sources across the enterprise. Execution desks can accept order flow from any EMS, order management system (OMS) or algorithmic provider via a FIX connection. This additional flexibility helps sell-side customers streamline trading operations by consolidating trade flow through multiple systems onto TT.

The annual TradingTech Insight USA Awards recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the U.S. trading environment.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

