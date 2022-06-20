AviaGames Recognized for Excellence in Leadership, Mobile Gaming Innovation and Diversity Amid Rapid Pocket7Games Platform Growth

Mobile Social Competition Gaming Leader Honored for Mobile Gaming Industry Impact and Silicon Valley Leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced it has been inducted into Women in Games as the organization's newest corporate ambassador. Women in Games is a not-for-profit organization shaping the future of the games industry with a focus on fairness and equality for all. It works in partnership with its network of professionals, individual and corporate ambassadors, like AviaGames, to make equality a reality and empower women in the global gaming ecosystem.

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames) (PRNewswire)

"AviaGames has already shown real commitment to diversifying games, and the team there has created the Pocket7Games platform with that goal in mind," said Marie-Claire Isaaman, Women in Games CEO.

AviaGames today also announced CEO and Founder Vickie Chen is being recognized among the 100 most influential women in Silicon Valley. The Silicon Valley Business Journal Women of Influence Awards honors the 2022 class of outstanding women with strong records of innovation in their fields, outstanding performance in their businesses and a clear track record of meaningful community involvement. Chen has also been selected as a finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year category for Women in IT Awards USA – a prestigious award recognizing women, allies and organizations for their outstanding contributions to the technology industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by and supporting organizations focused on advancing diversity and the roles of women, said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "There are very clear synergies between AviaGames' mission and Women in Games' ideology – the importance of diversity in people and perspective. It's an exciting time in the industry and Silicon Valley to be a part of a company moving the needle when it comes to inclusivity and bringing to market technology innovation designed to bring a more diverse range of people together to play the games they love."

In addition to the recent company and executive milestones, AviaGames is also being honored for its mobile game development and creativity. Its popular multiplayer tournament title, "Bingo Tour" was named a gold winner in the 'Mobile Game – Casual' category of the 2022 NYX Game Awards, a program that recognizes, celebrates and honors creative excellence in the international video game industry. "Bingo Tour" puts a fresh twist on a timeless classic by augmenting the classic Bingo format and adding multiplayer capabilities.

AviaGames is committed to building the ultimate all-in-one, skill-based social competition platform that uniquely leverages data to learn its users' interests, skills and preferences for an unmatched experience. Leveraging proprietary algorithms and AI-powered technology to understand its player base, AviaGames delivers sophisticated matchmaking functionality to match players at similar skill levels for competitions. In addition, AviaGames operates in full compliance with regional and industry laws and guidelines to ensure a safe mobile gaming and social platform for all. AviaGames has an install base of more than 15 million users, has hosted over one billion tournaments and awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, skill-based gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AviaGames