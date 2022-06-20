Florida Poly expands European footprint with presidential visit to Spain

BARCELONA, Spain, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Randy K. Avent, president of Florida Polytechnic University, strengthened European ties and shared the University's approach to producing career-ready STEM graduates in a visit to Spain that concludes today.

The trip positions Florida Poly for greater international stature and collaboration.

"This visit will help establish a presence for Florida Poly in Europe," Avent said. "It will help us shape the University and provide more opportunities for our students and faculty in education, research, and industry partnerships."

Avent met with Spanish leaders in education and technology, including Mateo Valero Cortes, CEO of Barcelona Supercomputing Center.

"There are a lot of synergies between Florida Poly and Barcelona Supercomputing Center, including the ability to shape the future megatrends in research, science, and technology," Valero said. "It's a pleasure to host President Avent and exchange our expertise that can lead, ultimately, to a solid collaboration in the future."

Avent also met with representatives of Fulbright Spain, University Polytechnic of Catalunya, and Polytechnic University of Madrid to increase international awareness and explore research collaborations and exchange programs.

"I am pleased to engage with so many of our strategic international partners in person," Avent said. "Our actions will benefit education in both our nations for years to come."

While in Barcelona, Avent was inaugurated into the Royal European Academy of Doctors on June 15. He was selected by the academy as a correspondent academician and delivered a speech on the role of university research in creating economic markets.

"It's a tremendous honor to join this renowned group of international leaders," Avent said. "I'm committed to expanding our international footprint and working with leaders in education and industry to address common challenges and create collaborative, impactful solutions."

The academy, founded in 1914, is made up of some of the world's most celebrated scholars, diplomats, and business leaders. Its goal is to research and disseminate knowledge in the health, social, human, experimental, and technological sciences.

"It is an honor to welcome Dr. Randy Avent to our Royal Society and work with him to shape the future of education, technology, and sciences to better serve mankind," said Dr. Alfredo Rocafort Nicolau, president of the Royal European Academy of Doctors.

