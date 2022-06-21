Axxess Elevates Leadership in Interoperability, Client Experience and Patient Engagement Analytics

Tim Ingram, Keri Lamont and Andrew Awoniyi Named to New Positions

DALLAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess has elevated its executive leadership team with three people who will help lead efforts to deepen relationships with interoperability partners, its software solutions clients and the patients they serve.

"Axxess' focus on people, partnerships and solutions is a key reason for our continuing success," said Founder and CEO John Olajide. "Our commitment to our clients and the industry is reflected in the deep bench of exceptional leaders in our organization who add real value because of their longstanding industry experience and knowledge. I am proud of the contributions they are making to advance care in the home."

Tim Ingram has been promoted to executive vice president of interoperability. He is the senior leader of the company's Interoperability Partnerships team, responsible for building relationships and key product integrations that expand the ability to improve patient care and streamline operations for Axxess clients. Ingram has more than 20 years of healthcare technology experience, including working in software, operations leadership, and mergers and acquisitions environments.

"I am humbled by the privilege of working with such incredible industry partners," Ingram said. "We are committed to enhancing our technology ecosystem through integrations with organizations who share our passion for patient-centered care."

Keri Lamont has been named vice president of client experience. Lamont will help lead the company's Account Management team that is directly responsible for building and maintaining enterprise client relationships. She has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and has worked as a leader in business development and client advocacy for BAYADA Home Health Care and Intrepid USA.

Added Lamont: "I am so thankful to have found a home at Axxess. We are partnering with enterprise clients every day to deliver a delightful experience so they can deliver the best possible care to patients. Together, we can help them grow their business and retain staff through our easy-to-use solutions."

Andrew Awoniyi has been promoted to vice president of patient engagement and analytics. He manages the strategic direction for the organization's patient engagement services and industry benchmarking data to better serve Axxess clients. Awoniyi is also closely involved with the content development strategy and delivery of the Axxess Training and Certification Program. He has more than 25 years of experience utilizing technology solutions to enhance care delivery, improve patient outcomes, and support organizations and patients across care settings.

Added Awoniyi: "I am continually grateful for the opportunity to work with the incredible team at Axxess to elevate the delivery of care everywhere. Every patient and family interaction by our clients offers up continuous insights for making data-driven decisions to improve care quality and staff training to streamline operations and ultimately bend the cost curve."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

