Daylight and Quadient Announce Partnership to Enhance Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty and Advance Digital Transformation

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Automation, Inc., a low-code platform that enables companies to digitize and automate more of their business through rapid iterative development, and Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced a technology partnership designed to help their customers expedite digital transformation and improve customer loyalty.

The partnership combines Daylight's ability to collect, validate and deliver data, with the benefits of Quadient's market-leading Customer Communications Management (CCM) solution, Inspire, which enables organizations to create and deliver personalized, compliant customer communications across all channels from one centralized platform.

Together, Daylight and Quadient make it easier and faster to deliver personalized interactions by collecting customer data through intuitive digital experiences. Organizations with traditionally complex processes– like loan applications, insurance claims, or change of address workflows–can now deliver accelerated customer experiences with automated communications and faster processing times, from start to finish.

The combined functionality helps increase overall customer satisfaction and enhances overall customer loyalty, as companies will be able to offer positive and engaging customer experiences at scale.

"In today's on-demand digital world, customers expect clear, timely communications in their preferred channels. Quadient Inspire excels at delivering personalized customer communications, and having Daylight as a data validation and complex logic engine ensures all information that is collected and exchanged is relevant and accurate," says Avi Greenfield, VP Product Management, CXM, Quadient.

The partnership between Daylight and Quadient will better position companies in insurance, banking, telecom, and utility to meet customers' evolving expectations of self-service, efficient operations, and personalized communications.

"Financial institutions, insurance carriers, and telecom service providers send out frequent, complex customer communications. Through our partnership with Quadient, Daylight's platform will provide enterprises with the data they need to provide personalized digital experiences that scale as they grow, ultimately improving the customer experience and brand loyalty," says Art Harrison, Chief Growth Officer, Daylight.

To learn more about the Daylight and Quadient partnership, click here.

About Daylight:



Daylight is a low-code platform that enables companies to immediately digitize and automate more of their business by rapid prototyping. By progressively simplifying how they create experiences that collect, validate and deliver data, we prepare companies to advance their digital transformation and embrace emerging technologies.

For more information, visit daylight.io

About Quadient:



Quadient is the driving force behind the world's most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide simplify the connection between people and what matters. For more information, visit quadient.com

View original content:

SOURCE Daylight