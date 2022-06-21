Dominion Energy makes rooftop solar easier, more affordable for Virginia residents

BrightSuite, a Dominion Energy company, delivers full-service rooftop solar solutions for Virginia homeowners

Company simplifies the process every step of the way ensuring homeowners get the right system at the right price

Dominion Energy employees meet directly with customers to provide expert guidance on the true costs and benefits of going solar

RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Going solar can be complicated, and that's where BrightSuite can help. BrightSuite, Inc., a Dominion Energy company, has launched a rooftop solar program for residential customers throughout Virginia. Homeowners in Virginia can sign up to learn if their home is a good fit for solar and if so, how much they can save on energy costs. BrightSuite also provides solar solutions to commercial and industrial customers.

"Many Virginia homeowners are interested in solar for their home, and there are many complexities," said Joe Woomer, Dominion Energy Vice President of New Business and Customer Solutions. "BrightSuite is the trusted partner to help you navigate those complexities and make the most informed decision. By combining Dominion Energy's operational expertise with our Virginia-based partner network, BrightSuite is the trusted service provider to deliver the right solution for your home."

Here are some of the reasons BrightSuite is the best solution for your rooftop solar needs:

Trust – Not all homes work for solar, but with Dominion Energy's rooftop solar program, homeowners get an honest and accurate appraisal of their project's feasibility and best-in-class analyses of solar production and energy cost impacts to help them make the best decision.

Full service – We've taken the complexity out of going solar. From vetting installers and designing systems to appraisals and financing, BrightSuite is a full-service Virginia solar energy provider . BrightSuite Energy Advisors will answer customer questions and guide the project to completion.

Best Value – We've partnered with the top installers in the state and standardized on best-in-class equipment, warranties, and pricing.

Pay Your Way – Pay cash or finance your system. We make it easy to switch to solar.

For more information or to get a free solar quote, visit www.brightsuite.com. Photo and video of BrightSuite's rooftop solar installations are available for download here.

About BrightSuite

BrightSuite brings innovative technologies and services to homes and businesses and helps customers meet their sustainability and renewable energy goals. The BrightSuite portfolio includes energy management with the use of smart products, security, and electric vehicle charging for homes and businesses, and large- and small-scale solar solutions. BrightSuite is an unregulated subsidiary of Dominion Energy, Inc. but is not the same company nor part of the regulated services offered by Dominion Energy Virginia.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

