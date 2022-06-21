Dr. S. Alexander Earle of Miami's Pure Plastic Surgery Named President of the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons (WAGS)

MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Plastic Surgery today announced Dr. S. Alexander Earle, MD, FACS, is named president of the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons (WAGS) effective immediately. Dr. Earle is an Ivy League-educated plastic surgeon, double board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is a pioneer in safe Ultrasound Guided Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery (BBL) and has been an active member of WAGS since 2019.

(PRNewswire)

"We chose Dr. Earle as the new president of WAGS because of his innovative practice, commitment to excellence and focus on safety," says Dr. Gabriel H. Patino, chief executive officer of WAGS. "We look forward to his leadership as we continue our commitment to education and performing safe gluteal procedures across the globe."

Dr. Earle is recognized for his skills and the additional safety measures he has in place for patients – from the use of technology to his operating room and staff. He has vast experience in both reconstructive and aesthetic surgery specializing in procedures of the body, including breast surgery, abdominoplasty, gluteal augmentation (BBL) with fat transfer and liposuction. He is the creator of Smart Aesthetics™ and the SoBeBL™.

"It is an honor to be the new president of WAGS and to build on the tremendous strides of the association in advancing the safety of all gluteal procedures, especially the Brazilian Butt Lift," says Dr. Earle. "Many believe the Brazilian Butt Lift is dangerous, and we know with the proper education, experience, safety measures and technology, it doesn't have to be unsafe."

Dr. Earle has a B.A. from Princeton University, a Doctor of Medicine from NYU Grossman School of Medicine and completed his general residency at the University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital where he also completed two years of research funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH). His plastic and reconstructive surgery residency was completed at Duke University.

He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Learn more about the Ultrasound Guided Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL):

https://www.pureplasticsurgery.com/blog/ultrasound-guided-brazilian-butt-lift-the-new-standard-for-safe-bbl-surgeries-in-florida/

About Pure Plastic Surgery

Pure Plastic Surgery is an innovative plastic surgery practice in Miami dedicated to reaching patient goals with a focus on safety. The dedicated surgeons are skilled in both reconstructive and aesthetic surgery of the face and body, and they are pioneers in Ultrasound Guided Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure. Pure is the home of Smart Aesthetics™ and the SoBeBL™.

It is a family-run business, owned by Dr. S. Alexander Earle, MD, FACS and operated by his wife, Mikele Aboitiz. www.pureplasticsurgery.com

About the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons (WAGS)

The World Association of Gluteal Surgeons (WAGS) was founded by a group of top-rated plastic and cosmetic surgeons who are committed to performing gluteal procedures in the safest manner possible. www.glutealsurgeons.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Plastic Surgery