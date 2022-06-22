SEI Continues Momentum with Focus on Growth in RIA Market

Strength of Talent Reinforces Company's Commitment to RIAs

OAKS, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced its expanded strategic focus on accelerating growth in the registered investment advisor (RIA) market with a full suite of solutions and services, including custody, for RIAs. To lead the efforts for the company's RIA custody business and strategy, SEI hired industry veteran Gabriel Garcia.

Wayne Withrow, Head of SEI's Advisor business said:

"Facing the challenges of a rapidly changing financial services landscape, RIAs need choice with support more than ever to drive growth—choice in business model, choice in technology and investments, and choice in the marketplace. Our dedicated RIA team provides a holistic ecosystem of support, and paired with technology and investment flexibility, we provide the value-added services that result in a truly personalized and connected experience for advisors and their clients to make confident decisions about the future."

Serving the independent advisor market for more than 30 years, SEI's Advisor business supports approximately $29 billion in independent RIA assets in custody through the SEI Private Trust Company* today. SEI's offering for advisors is centered on service, technology-to-custody integration, relationships, and community, including:

An integrated technology and custody platform, providing RIAs the ability to remove technology complexity by consolidating model management, cash management, billing, performance reporting, and more into a single, unified offering

An open-architecture investments platform for RIAs to manage their own portfolios, choose from SEI's investment solutions, including mutual fund strategies, ETF strategies, separately managed accounts, or a combination of approaches in a unified managed account framework

Business consulting and transition services, plus access to a community of peers

SEI Sphere's cybersecurity offering to help advisors grow and protect their businesses for the future, as well as other resources to aid in ongoing regulatory compliance

Gabriel Garcia recently joined SEI's Advisor business as the Head of RIA Client Experience, Business Development, and Strategy. With more than 20 years' experience in the advisor space, Garcia is focused on helping RIAs develop and grow their practices into enduring firms by designing, developing, and iterating a world-class platform focused on service, technology, and solutions that meet the RIA community's needs. Prior to joining SEI, he held leadership positions at Charles Schwab & Co., BNY Mellon | Pershing, and E*TRADE Advisor Services. Garcia was also Head of Corporate Development for Cresset Capital.

Garcia said:

"We meet our clients where they are, understanding that independent advice has the power to help individual investors achieve and sustain financial freedom. From integrated technology and investment flexibility to custody and business services, we help advisors power wealth, build community, and protect futures—all in a complete experience. We're excited to partner with our clients to understand their unique needs and ultimately be the destination of choice to help them scale their businesses and grow."

*As of March 31, 2022

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

SEI Investment Solutions provided by SEI Investments Management Corporation, a registered investment advisor. Custody services provided by SEI Private Trust Company (SPTC), a federally chartered limited purpose savings association. SIMC and SPTC are wholly owned subsidiaries of SEI Investments Company (SEI).

