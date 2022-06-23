Centric Bank Named to American Banker's Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Centric Financial Corporation (OTC: CFCX), has been recognized as one of American Banker's Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year.

"Centric Bank is honored to be recognized by American Banker once again on this list of outstanding community banks," says Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President and CEO. "In 2021 we continued to be the financial lifeline for the small businesses in our communities, generating an additional $91 million in PPP loans to 1,100 small businesses. Our team was laser focused on executing our strategic plan and delivered on the loan, deposit, and profitability goals for 2021. I am so proud of our Centric team, the 142 Difference Makers in our organization who live our tagline of We Revolve Around You daily."

American Banker's annual ranking is a list of publicly traded banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets. The rankings are based on Return on Average Equity (ROAE) over a three-year period. Centric Bank finished in the #147 position on this year's list.

ABOUT CENTRIC BANK

An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as commercial loan offices in Devon, Doylestown, Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

