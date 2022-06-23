Levitate and HawkSoft Launch Two-Way API Integration Between Platforms

New read-write capabilities will allow independent insurance agents to build & nurture relationships more seamlessly.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levitate and HawkSoft are proud to announce the second major milestone in their partnership – the launch of their two-way API integration for users of both platforms. This highly-anticipated update to the existing read-only integration allows Levitate to write back emails, texts, and notes to HawkSoft, creating a comprehensive and streamlined user experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Levitate) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to take our integration with HawkSoft to the next level," says Jesse Lipson, CEO of Levitate. "Levitate and HawkSoft share hundreds of customers, and the ability to automatically write data back into HawkSoft's agency management system makes a great integration even more valuable to our joint customers."

"Levitate is one of HawkSoft's most popular API Partners," reports Paul Hawkins, CEO of HawkSoft. "It is very clear why – Levitate is a force multiplier to an agent's ability to maintain strong, personal relationships with their clients. Two-way API integration will further simplify the process and free more time for our mutual agency partners to focus on protecting their clients."

It's this shared philosophy of authentic and genuine relationship marketing that makes the partnership between Levitate and HawkSoft a natural fit – and the results they share speak for themselves. Since launching the initial integration in March 2020, nearly 300 small businesses using both platforms have seen outstanding results from the 2.2 million emails sent through Levitate, garnering an average email open rate of over 62% – a 210% higher average rate than the 20% average open rate normally seen with mass-blast providers. More importantly, Levitate emails have started over 176,000 conversations between agents and their customers, creating opportunities for new policies, additional coverage, and the chance to encourage happy clients to become vocal advocates for their business.

The time-saving two-way integration feature is now available to all users of HawkSoft and Levitate. Once enabled, data will sync in real-time, keeping client communication histories up to date and accurate in HawkSoft. Alleviating the need to enter data into both platforms will provide more accurate records for users, making this partnership more powerful than ever.

About Levitate

Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing and client happiness tool designed to help independent insurance agents build & maintain authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows users to send personal emails at scale, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, schedule meetings, automate communication, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit www.levitate.ai .

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

