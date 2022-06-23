Rya Organics Launches Reformulated Rumi Dream

Regenerative Herbal Sleep Tonic That Supports Rest and Relaxation

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rya Organics by Cymbiotika , a leading CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty brand today announced the relaunch of Rumi Dream to support deep, restful sleep and overall health.

The redeveloped formula supports rest and relaxation as well as adrenal health, helping to calm the mind and boost immunological function. This sleep tonic replenishes your energy reserves, allowing your body to rest deeply and naturally.

"As we encourage consumers to reclaim their health, it's vital to educate them on the key role sleep plays on whole body health," said Shahab Elmi, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "Sleep is as important for good health as diet and exercise, and quality sleep improves your brain performance, mood, and overall well being. Rya Organics leverages the power of CBD and plant-based wellness to help consumers achieve optimal health. We've reformulated Rumi Dream to help provide a multitude of benefits to rest deeply and naturally, rather than sedating an already exhausted body."

Rya Organics' Rumi Dream retails for $58 and is available for purchase through the Rya Organics website . Take 12 pumps daily about 30 minutes before rest. Refrigeration not required. To enhance sleep, relaxation and recovery, take alongside the CBD Shilajit . Rya Organics formulates products with ONLY the highest quality bioavailable and wild-crafted ingredients.

About Rya Organics by Cymbiotika

Rya Organics, a market-leader in CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty products, was launched in 2021 by San Diego-based innovative wellness brand Cymbiotika. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/ .

