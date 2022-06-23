SEA & SHORELINE COMPLETES ESTUARINE HABITAT ENHANCEMENTS AT THE FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY COASTAL AND MARINE LABORATORY

Project expands salt marsh in Franklin County for the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sea & Shoreline announced the completion of a project that will help to restore and enhance the intertidal and coastal habitat adjacent to Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (FSUCML) on St. James Island in Franklin County, FL. With funding from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Sea & Shoreline was contracted to excavate unsuitable soils within the existing salt marsh area, excavate suitable soils from an existing dredge spoil disposal area on the FSUCML property, and place the suitable soils to expand the salt marsh area waterward.

Sea & Shoreline Enhances Estuarine Habitat at Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (PRNewswire)

The project was designed by Amec Foster Wheeler Environment & Infrastructure, Inc., and intended to address the shoreline along the FSUCML which is highly impacted as a result of dredging that occurred during the 1960s to create a boat basin, navigational channel, and boat ramp critical to the research conducted at the FSUCML. The primary mission of the FSUCML is to conduct interdisciplinary research focused on the coastal and marine ecosystems of the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

"We are excited to complete another project for FWC," said Sea & Shoreline's Vice President of Project Management Dr. Andy Risi. Sea & Shoreline recently completed other projects for FWC including Lake Istokpoga Revegetation, Moore's Creek Eelgrass Planting and Exclosure Relocation, and Blue Springs Bank Stabilization. The company is also currently working on the Warm Mineral Springs Restoration and Enhancement.

Since its inception in 2014, Sea & Shoreline's heralded experience with scientifically validated methods of aquatic restoration has proven successful across more than 150 environmental projects. The company continues to be the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened and corrupted aquatic environments, with proven success in places such as Crystal River, Homosassa River, the Caloosahatchee River, and the Indian River Lagoon.

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline, LLC is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that restores fresh and saltwater habitats to healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems. Services include seagrass, oyster reef, coral reef, and propeller scar restorations, dredging, living shorelines, vegetated retaining walls, wetland plantings, berm and bank stabilizations, and seagrass mitigation banking. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com , or follow us on social media LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Contact: Heather Herold

heather@seaandshoreline.com

(321) 626-6760

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sea & Shoreline, LLC