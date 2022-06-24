MAPCO Recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace by The Tennessean

The Tennessean Names MAPCO a Winner of the Middle Tennessee Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPCO , the Franklin-based convenience store chain with over 300 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Tennessean Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

The Tennessean Names MAPCO a Winner of the Middle Tennessee Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award (PRNewswire)

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization. MAPCO was selected as a 2022 honoree out of nearly 150 companies nominated in the region and compared against over 19,000 local employee surveys.

"Tennessee is home to more than half of MAPCO's store locations, and our Store Support Center sits right outside of Nashville. To be honored in our own backyard as a Top Workplace is very inspiring," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "We greatly value all of our team members and work hard to give them a workplace that provides exciting career opportunities and unparalleled flexibility."

An equal opportunity employer, MAPCO offers all full- and part-time workers unmatched benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid. Similarly, the Store Support Center operates on a "FUEL Your Flexibility" hybrid work model – allowing two days of in-office collaboration and three days of work-from-home for strategy and planning.

Supported by professional development opportunities, clear career paths, and a priority to promote from within, MAPCO provides its employees with the ideal toolbox for a dynamic, meaningful career path. As testament to this commitment, the company launched alongside partner ADVISA , its Emerging LEADERs program that offers learning and development experiences to leaders within store locations and MAPCO's store support center, which was recently honored as ADVISA's 2021 Project of the Year in recognition of the program's empowerment of participating leaders.

In Middle Tennessee and other communities that MAPCO serves, team members function as the heartbeat of the company. MAPCO is dedicated to helping team members not only find their future, but also make their mark on the communities where they live and serve. When MAPCO contributes locally through its Giveback program – whether through recent partnerships with local groups like the Boys & Girls Clubs or donating to a nearby athletic program – team members are encouraged to volunteer, get involved, and further help MAPCO impact local communities in a positive way.

Following the award announcement, MAPCO is inviting interested applicants across the Southeast to Find Their Better and join its team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members. A variety of open positions are available to those interested, including store associates, store and restaurant management, Store Support Center staff, and drivers.

To learn more about all available positions, visit: https://careers.mapcorewards.com.

About MAPCO

Ranked as a 2022 Top Workplace USA and 2022 Top Workplace by The Tennessean, MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Guests can find a Better Break to refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.

Mandy Mellinger

rbb Communications

Mapco@rbbcommunications.com

Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAPCO