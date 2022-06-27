BMC Releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Report reinforces purpose-driven commitments and initiatives to create an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that includes everyone

HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The report highlights the company's corporate social responsibility strategy centered on three key pillars—the BMC Cares program; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); and environmental sustainability best practices for the software and services industry grounded in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

"BMC's long-standing commitment to social responsibility comes alive in our efforts to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise by focusing on equality, sustainability, and social good," said Ayman Sayed, president and CEO at BMC. "We strive to uphold and fortify the UN's vision of improving lives through the promotion of social progress and sustainable development, all while working every day to help realize a brighter, digital future for all, in service of the communities where we live and work."

This year's report highlights BMC's commitment to intentional CSR initiatives, including:

Environmental Stewardship – Pledged to policy advocacy positions consistent with a 1.5° C future in the countries where BMC operates.

Environmental Impact – Over 34,000 trees planted through ongoing reforestation partnerships with – Over 34,000 trees planted through ongoing reforestation partnerships with Reforest'Action and OneTreePlanted that also celebrate key customer milestones.

Pay Equity – Partnership with Syndio, a leading HR analytics platform, with a mission to eradicate pay disparities due to gender, race, and ethnicity.

Diversity Speaker Series – Thirteen speaker sessions with ongoing events through fiscal year 2023 to support topics aligned to BMC CSR initiatives, including pay equity, DEI, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

Kiva Support through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) – Each of BMC's ten Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are funded and given the opportunity to invest in Each of BMC's ten Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are funded and given the opportunity to invest in Kiva micro-lending initiatives that align to their ERG objectives and shared interests.

BMC Cares – 55,0000+ COVID-19 vaccines doses distributed with a focus on supporting BMC employees and the communities in which we live and work.

BMC's 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility Report also underscores the company's commitment to being an employer of choice, through its acceptance to the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative serving to strengthen the social responsibility of companies. Additionally, BMC scored 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, received a Top 1% ESG rating from Sustainalytics, and increased the number of volunteer hours reported by employees 200%+ year over year.

