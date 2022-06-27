Five Iron Golf Enters The World of 3D AI Swing Analysis

The company's partnership with SportsboxAI will bring 3D motion capture and AI analysis to all 3 NYC locations

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Iron Golf , the nation's leading indoor golf and entertainment experience, has partnered with SportsboxAi , the only technology in golf providing comprehensive 3D motion data and analysis using a single camera. Sportsbox has exclusively invited a select group of golf instructors to implement the technology into their instruction. With Sportsbox 3DGolf, Five Iron Golf's instructors will have the ability to take a single 2D video from a mobile phone — without markers and sensors — and turn their students into a full 3D avatar that can be viewed from six different angles. The cutting-edge technology provides 3D biomechanical measurements in inches, degrees, linear and angular velocities.

(PRNewsfoto/Five Iron Golf) (PRNewswire)

Founded in Manhattan in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded to thirteen total locations across eight cities from coast to coast, bringing a reputation for turning traditional golf on its head and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences.

"Providing urban golfers with the accessibility to leading golf instruction is core to what Five Iron does, and this partnership with Sportsbox AI will enable our coaches to provide our customers with an even more personalized experience to help improve their game," says CEO and Co-Founder Jared Solomon.

Five Iron Golf locations include custom-built golf simulators, featuring multiple high-speed cameras to capture every angle of the golf swing, and, in addition, offers complimentary top-of-the-line equipment, custom club fitting at The Fitting Lab — a Golf Digest Top 100 Clubfitter — widescreen TVs, leisure games, a full-service restaurant and bar, league play, private lessons, clinics and social events.

"Five Iron has quickly become a leader in providing urban golfers with state-of-the art golf instruction and entertainment," said Jeehae Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Sportsbox AI. "We're excited they're adding Sportsbox 3DGolf to their offerings — beginning in their NYC locations — to optimize lessons and practices for their clients."

Sportsbox is currently the only technology in golf that provides comprehensive markerless 3D motion data and analysis using a single camera — a first-of-its-kind coaching application. 3D Motion Analysis provides real-time understanding of the golf swing for coaches with quantifiable and actionable data that helps golfers get better more efficiently.

"This partnership drives home Five Iron's dedication to growing the game of golf by providing our guests with state-of-the-art technology and dedicated onsite golf professionals offering quality, effective and holistic instruction, in an inclusive and inviting environment," says Director of Golf and Co-Founder Mike Doyle.

Sportxbox 3DGolf analysis will be available across all three Five Iron Manhattan locations beginning July 1, and will be rolling out across all other locations throughout 2022. For the entire month of July, Five Iron Golf locations in NYC will offer a free 30-minute swing analysis powered by Sportsbox alongside their current lesson options. Customers will be able to book this service with select golf instructors at https://fiveirongolf.com/sportsbox-3d-golf/

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf is an urban indoor golf experience that combines a unique mixture of golf and entertainment with a community-focused vision of making the game more inclusive and accessible. Founded in 2017, Five Iron Golf has since expanded from New York to 12 total locations across eight cities from coast to coast, bringing a reputation for turning traditional golf on its head, celebrating the unconventional, and energizing communities through accessible and enjoyable golf experiences.

