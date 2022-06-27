JPAR® - REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES "THE SHIFTING MARKET PLAYBOOK"

Industry Coach Tom Ferry Headlines Event

FRISCO, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, today announced details of its stable growth and profitability initiative focused on providing agents with highly-valued tools and resources to confidently navigate the real estate market over the next 12 months. Tom Ferry showcased, "The Shifting Market Playbook," event and spoke to over 1,000 JPAR® - Real Estate professionals.

Our initiative focuses on teaching our agents how they may achieve stable growth and profitability in a changing market.

"We are very excited to share the playbook and prepare our agents for the year ahead," said Mark Johnson, President, JPAR® – Real Estate. "Our initiative focuses on teaching our agents how they may achieve stable growth and profitability in a changing market. As an independent, privately-owned company, we can make decisions for the long term without the pressures of Wall Street. This financial flexibility enables us to focus on providing the tools, tactics and technology necessary for JPAR® brokers and sales associates to navigate the shifting market while keeping more money in their pockets," stated Johnson.

The coaching and thought leadership event covered essential methods to generate business during a shifting market, including:

Five (5) slides every agent must have to educate buyers, sellers, and investors

Seven (7) plays every top agent runs to drive real results

Eight (8) referral strategies to generate more listings

JPAR® – Real Estate has developed a 'Shifting Market Playbook' space inside of their cloud-based, OneStop HUB, enabling agents with instant, real-time access to highly-valued resources and tools to confidently navigate a shifting real estate market.

"We are hyper-focused on mentoring and empowering our associates to build and sustain their businesses," said Shannon Ashkinos, Vice President of Connections and Career Services. "JPAR® was founded by top producers for top producers. Our goal is to continuously empower JPAR® sales professionals to stay on the leading edge through industry-leading coaching and training.

About JPAR® - Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

