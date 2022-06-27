Leading Pipeline Safety Partners Catherine Little and Annie Cook Join Bracewell's Energy Regulatory Practice

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that Catherine D. Little and Annie Cook, two of the nation's leading lawyers on pipeline and LNG safety matters, have joined Bracewell's Washington, DC office as partners in the energy regulatory practice. They come to the firm from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP.

"I am thrilled to welcome Catherine and Annie to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "They are highly respected practitioners who bring additional expertise to our preeminent pipeline practice, further solidifying our position as the market leader in regulatory, transactional and enforcement matters involving oil and natural gas pipelines."

Little and Cook lead what is widely considered as the top pipeline safety practice in the United States. They advise oil and gas pipeline infrastructure on regulatory compliance and enforcement defense, from construction to operation, including incident response and security issues. They regularly counsel clients on litigation strategy, conduct large-scale, confidential investigations and compliance audits to assist companies in identifying legal risks and preparing defenses on pipeline safety enforcement matters.

"Catherine and Annie are a perfect addition to our market-leading pipeline team," said Mark K. Lewis, managing partner of Bracewell's Washington, DC office and chair of the firm's oil and gas regulatory practice. "Pipeline and LNG safety is a growing practice, with increased federal oversight and compliance requirements, including those for oil, natural gas, carbon dioxide and pipelines that move other products, such as hydrogen. With Catherine and Annie's arrival, Bracewell's pipeline practice has expanded our expertise into a growing area of increasing importance to our clients, furthering our position as the 'one-stop' legal shop for clients in the pipeline industry."

Bracewell is consistently recognized by Chambers USA, Chambers Global and Legal 500 US as having one of the world's leading oil and gas regulatory practices. The firm regularly advises midstream companies on the unique regulatory issues and disputes involving oil and gas pipelines and carbon capture utilization and storage projects that further the ongoing energy transition as well as traditional infrastructure.

"Bracewell has one of the top pipeline practices in the country. Annie and I are excited to join this highly regarded team. With colleagues in key locations such as Houston and Washington, DC, we will be able to better serve our clients, including across practice areas, while providing added pipeline and LNG safety expertise to existing Bracewell clients," said Little.

Little earned her B.A. from the University of Virginia and her J.D., cum laude, from Tulane University Law School. Cook received her B.A., magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa, from Kenyon College and her J.D., with honors, from Emory School of Law.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

