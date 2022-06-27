Massage Heights Inks Deal for First Ever Hudson Valley Retreat

Franchisee Expands into New York as Demand for Holistic Wellness Options Grows

SAN ANTONIO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, the franchise known for its resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, announced today a signed franchise agreement that will mark the first time the company will have a presence in the Hudson Valley area.

Behind the franchise agreement are Charles Cerulli, Maria Weitzman, and David Shawger. Shawger is the existing owner of the Massage Heights location in Morristown, New Jersey. Shawger introduced Morristown's very first Massage Heights in 2017 after extensive research into wellness franchises.

"The last company I worked at as an employee was going through a merger and my position was being relocated. While we all were weighing the options, I took an assessment that said I'd enjoy franchising," said Shawger. "Already on my own wellness journey, I started looking at the leaders within the massage category as I have been a longtime advocate for the benefits of massage. We aligned well with the company's mission and know that our superior level of care for our members will remain the top focus as we expand our reach."

Building off the momentum and success of the Morristown location, the Massage Heights franchise network is enthusiastic and optimistic about the Hudson Valley expansion.

"The demand for better wellness is fueling this expansion into one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. We want people to experience for themselves the benefits of our vast services that are unlike anything else in the area right now," said Shawger.

According to The 2022 Franchising Outlook report by the International Franchise Association, the Northeast region is expected to add approximately 121,533 establishments by year-end to support state economic growth. The report projects franchising in the northeast will contribute to hiring over 1,260,000 workers and $235.9 billion in output to the U.S. economy.

"The pandemic created a shift in what people are prioritizing in their lives, and mental and physical health is front-and-center. Our customized massage and facial services are essential for many who rely on the routine wellness services," said CEO & President Susan Boresow. "We anticipate that David and his team will lead the way and inspire other like-minded entrepreneurs to offer additional wellness treatment options throughout the east coast."

About Massage Heights

The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to more than 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through therapeutic massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

