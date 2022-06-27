NEWSWEEK NAMES JELD-WEN ONE OF AMERICA'S MOST TRUSTWORTHY COMPANIES

Inaugural list from Newsweek acknowledges JELD-WEN's commitment to customers, associates and investors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, has been named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek. JELD-WEN was the only window or door manufacturer to make the list.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. (PRNewsfoto/JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

JELD-WEN is the only window or door manufacturer to be named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

"Being named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies is a testament to living and leading by our JELD-WEN values," said Gary S. Michel, chair and CEO. "As a global company and a leader in our industry, JELD-WEN knows the value of being trusted. Every day we strive to earn and keep the trust of our associates, customers and investors."

According to Newsweek, "respondents were asked about companies they knew well and were asked, among other things, if they believed individual companies treated their customers fairly, treated their employees fairly and would be good long-term investments."

Newsweek's 2022 list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies was determined from a survey of 50,000 U.S. residents. To be included in the survey, companies must be headquartered in the U.S., be publicly traded and have $500 million or more in annual revenues. The top-ranking 400 companies were awarded and listed by industry.

For more information about the company, our people and our products, visit jeld-wen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. Visit JELD-WEN.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.