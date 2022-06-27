WILDBRAIN APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

HALIFAX, NS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. ("WildBrain" or the "Company") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, announces that Rita Middleton, CEO and interim CFO of International Solar Solutions Inc., has been appointed as an independent director of the Company. Middleton will fill a seat on the board of directors of WildBrain (the "Board") being vacated by director Alan Hibben, who will be stepping down as of September 1, 2022, for personal reasons. Don Wright, Chair of the Board, will replace Hibben as Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee at that time.

WildBrain CPLG logo (CNW Group/WildBrain Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Rita Middleton has over twenty-five years' strategic senior management experience, including operational start-up, dynamic growth environments, and industry regulatory and public company compliance. She has more than 10 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, including carbon-emission credits development, ocean tidal energy, and most recently the manufacture and distribution of micro-solar energy solutions including the modular solar attic fan.

From 1990 to 2008, Middleton was in the broadcast and entertainment industry. Initially she was with CUC Broadcasting, a Canadian media company primarily in the business of cable television distribution. She then worked in increasingly senior finance, corporate development and technology roles at Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc., one of Canada's largest and most successful international media companies, which was listed on the TSX and NASDAQ. She was Senior Vice President, Finance & Information Technology Services, with Alliance Atlantis at the time the company was sold for CA $2.3 billion in 2007.

Eric Ellenbogen, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of WildBrain, said: "Rita's entrepreneurial drive and deep experience with large public media companies, finance, accounting and management make her a perfect addition to our Board, bringing tremendous expertise and energy. We're pleased to welcome Rita and look forward to benefitting from her insights and leadership experience."

Don Wright, Chair of WildBrain's Board of Directors, said: "We would like to thank Alan Hibben for his time on the Board and the outstanding diligence he has brought to his role, providing strong oversight and leadership. Alan has been a paragon of good governance, representing the best interests of WildBrain's shareholders. We wish him all the best for the future."

Alan Hibben said: "I am very proud of the improvements that the Board and management have made in governance, strategy and financial flexibility over the last few years at WildBrain. I am confident that the efforts made to improve shareholder value will continue and accelerate in the future."

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Nancy Chan-Palmateer - Director, Investor Relations, WildBrain

nancy.chanpalmateer@wildbrain.com +1 416-977-7358

Media: Shaun Smith - Director, Corporate & Trade Communications, WildBrain

shaun.smith@wildbrain.com

+1 416-977-7230

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations to run wild, engaging kids and families everywhere with great content across all media. With approximately 13,000 half-hours of filmed entertainment in our library – one of the world's most extensive – we are home to such brands as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba! Caillou, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test and Degrassi. At our 75,000-square-foot state-of-the-art animation studio in Vancouver, BC, we produce such fan-favourite series as The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, Chip & Potato, Carmen Sandiego, Go, Dog. Go! and more. Our shows are enjoyed worldwide in more than 150 countries on over 500 streaming platforms and telecasters, and our AVOD business – WildBrain Spark – offers one of the largest networks of kids' channels on YouTube, garnering billions of views per month from over 245 million subscribers. Through our leading agency, WildBrain CPLG, we also license consumer products and location-based entertainment in every major territory for our own properties as well as for our clients and content partners. Our television group owns and operates four family entertainment channels that are among the most viewed in Canada. WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD). Visit us at WildBrain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to the Company including, without limitation, statements regarding the business strategies and operational activities of WildBrain, the future financial and operating performance of WildBrain, and the value of WildBrain's shares. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include the risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WildBrain Ltd.