CHANNELLOCK® Announces 2021 Trade School Trade-Up Winner

MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHANNELLOCK® is proud to announce its fourth annual Trade School Trade-Up Competition winner, Southern Hills Career and Technical Center, for their commitment to supporting the skilled trades sector.

The CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up Competition seeks to help close the nation's skills gap by funding initiatives and tools that will positively impact America's future tradespeople. Each year, the competition awards a trade school program that demonstrates hard work, innovation and the passion for getting the job done right with a $5,000 cash prize, a full assortment of CHANNELLOCK® tools and a classroom makeover. Students in plumbing, HVAC, welding, automotive and electrical trades are encouraged to enter.

"The CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up Competition not only helps to close the nation's growing skills gap but also motivates students to give back to their community and take pride in their future craft," says Ryan DeArment, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for Channellock, Inc. "We are very excited to announce Southern Hills Career and Technical Center, a SkillsUSA-affiliated school, as our 2021 winner."

Kevin Kratzer, Superintendent of Southern Hills Career and Technical Center, says the school's welding program teaches students skills that they can apply in any career. Many of his welding students already have jobs lined up after they graduate.

"The most important things we teach our students aside from welding are critical soft skills, like showing up on time, putting your cell phone away when it's time to work and thinking on your feet," says Kratzer. "Winning this competition was a fantastic opportunity to give our welding program some much-deserved recognition and resources."

Learn more about the CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up Competition and how to enter by visiting channellock.com/tradeup .

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers, which can be found in quality retailers around the world. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, Pennsylvania-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. Learn more about CHANNELLOCK® at www.channellock.com , and follow us on Instagram and Facebook to stay connected.

