Educational First Steps Welcomes Five Board Members with the Launch of Their New Fiscal Year

DALLAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting June 1st, 2022, the Educational First Steps (EFS) board of directors welcomed five new members; continuing their mission to "create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five."

The new vice chair, Libby Manning, has been an established fundraiser and advocate for public and private education in the Fort Worth area for over 20 years and serves on the EFS Fort Worth/Tarrant County Advisory Council. Libby has always had a passion for childhood education and is enthusiastic to support the Educational First Steps board cabinet alongside the new Governance Chair, Danielle Hunter.

Danielle is the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary for Berry Corporation and formerly served as a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston board of directors. Libby and Danielle join Chair Gail Stoke, Treasurer Patrick Reardon, Education Policy Chair Alice Barnett, Co-Development Chair Bill Mattes, Co-Development Chair Wendy Stanley, Secretary Margaret Shouse, and Fort Worth Advisory Chair Sharla Williams as well as 14 general board members.

Educational First Steps also welcomes Melissa Goebel, SPHR, local business leader specializing in human resources and people leadership with over 30 years of experience across a wide range of industries; Kate S. Minnich, Associate of Holland & Knight, LLP; and John S. Relton, founder and managing director of Dallas-based Strait Capital Company – selected as one of Dallas Business Journal's 2014 "40 Under 40" honorees.

ABOUT EDUCATIONAL FIRST STEPS

Based in North Texas, Educational First Steps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. EFS delivers professional development, training, classroom resources, and business support to educators to help existing childcare centers achieve and maintain national accreditation. By investing in early childhood education, Educational First Steps helps close achievement gaps for early learners, break cycles of generational poverty for families, and create a brighter and more socially equitable tomorrow.

