Eight PruittHealth Locations Earn National Quality Award

NORCROSS, Ga., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight PruittHealth locations have been recognized as 2022 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for their commitment to improving the lives of patients and residents through quality care.

Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award (PRNewswire)

"Our PruittHealth family of providers continuously strives for excellence on behalf of our patients and their families, as well as our local communities. I am pleased eight of our skilled nursing centers have proven their dedication to high-quality health care to receive this well-deserved recognition," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth.

The following PruittHealth locations are 2022 recipients of the AHCA/NCAL Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award:

PruittHealth – Blue Ridge (GA)

PruittHealth – Carolina Point (NC)

PruittHealth – Fairburn (GA)

PruittHealth – Fitzgerald (GA)

PruittHealth – Moultrie (GA)

PruittHealth – Rock Hill (SC)

PruittHealth – Toccoa (GA)

PruittHealth – Washington (GA)

Created in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance to improve quality of life and care of long-term care patients and staff.

The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL's 73rd Convention & Expo in Nashville, Tennessee, which will be held from October 9-12, 2022.

For more information about PruittHealth, visit pruitthealth.com.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 13,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

PruittHealth Logo. (PRNewsFoto/PruittHealth) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PruittHealth