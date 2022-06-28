H Clinical Adds Commercial Home Health Capabilities for Pharmaceutical Industry

Commercial home health is now part of the largest in-home trial, mobile site, logistics, and depot operations in Latin America

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H Clinical today announced it is extending industry-leading decentralized home health capabilities to include commercial product support for pharmaceutical organizations throughout Latin America. Commercial home health product visits entail marketed drugs and drugs for expanded access, compassionate use, and early adoption. Specialty drugs, drugs for rare diseases, cell therapy treatments, and other products in this category require monitoring and may necessitate assistance with administration such as infusions and injections.

H Clinical is the leader in decentralized clinical trial support and home visits in Latin America. We empower sponsors and CROs to reach and retain more patients from the comfort of home. Through GCP-trained home health providers, logistics infrastructure, and clinical trial coverage in 22 countries, H Clinical brings clinical research home. (PRNewsfoto/H Clinical) (PRNewswire)

Commercial home health for pharma is part of the largest in-home, mobile site, logistics, and depot operations in LATAM.

"The ability to provide commercial home health services is a growing need for large markets with rising populations in countries like Brazil and Mexico," said Mitchell Parrish, President of H Clinical. "Beyond our leadership providing in-home trial support for clinical research, H Clinical is best positioned to provide commercial home health services. We understand how to work with treating physicians and principal investigators alike. We understand the compliance dynamics of both healthcare and the pharmaceutical industry in Latin America."

Data collection is a unique factor of healthcare reporting and a key component of commercial home health visits. H Clinical provides local nurses trained in both clinical research and healthcare. The staff is qualified to report on adverse events and side effects. Plus, H Clinical is a local vendor that offers country coverage across Latin America. And with unmatched infrastructure, logistics, staff, and transportation, H Clinical is now the most trustworthy partner for commercial home visits in the region.

H Clinical is the leader in decentralized clinical trial support and home visits in Latin America. H Clinical empowers sponsors to reach and retain more diverse patients and enables patients to participate from the comfort of home. Through GCP-trained home health providers, established logistics infrastructure, and clinical trial coverage across 22 countries, H Clinical is bringing clinical research home. For more information, visit hclinical.com.

