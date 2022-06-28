InventHelp Inventor Develops an Enhanced Back Brace for Scoliosis (HLW-1796)

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffered from scoliosis since age 11 and wrapping my back/waist helped me," said an inventor from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the BACK BUDDY to help people with spine conditions. This invention is to help children through back pain, lessen the chances of back pain getting worse, and help improve their posture and back support."

The patent-pending invention helps relieve pain associated with tight muscles from the brace's adjusting properties. This encourages the child to wear the brace consistently for better adherence to therapy and improved outcomes. The inventor feels that parents would find this helpful because it could save trips to the doctor. The BACK BUDDY is comfortable, easy to use and promotes a better night's sleep.

