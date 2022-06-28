Sony Electronics Unveils New Gaming Gear Brand "INZONE," to Maximize Performance and Ability with Upgraded Gaming Monitors and Headsets

Sony Electronics' New Gaming Line Offers an Immersive Experience to Help Lead Gamers to Victory

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced INZONE™ a new gaming gear brand for PC gamers that sharpens the senses and enhances gaming ability. INZONE monitors feature incredible, high-resolution and high-dynamic range picture, while INZONE headsets include superior sound and 360 Spatial Sound for gaming1 2. This new brand embraces Sony's expertise as a pioneer in audio-visual technology, delivering features that will immerse gamers into the action with total focus. Designed for extraordinary experiences, INZONE offers a path to dive into an immersive zone, leading to a victorious ending.

Sony Electronics Unveils New Gaming Gear Brand "INZONE"

"The market has been expanding with a higher interest in gaming with the spread of esports tournaments and the advancement of gaming entertainment. With Sony's strong history of high-end audio and visual technology products, we believe this new line will offer even more options for those looking to upgrade their current gaming systems. We are committed to contributing to the growth of gaming culture by providing PC and PlayStation® gamers with a wider range of options to enrich lives through gaming. Also, Sony is proud to have a sponsorship with leading global esports leagues, Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2022 and 2023, PGL DOTA2 Arlington Major 2022 and the VALORANT Champions Tour with our wish for further advancement of gaming culture." said Yukihiro Kitajima, Head of Game Business and Marketing Office, Sony Corporation.

Gaming Monitors Overview

The all new INZONE M9 gaming monitor with HDR offers 4K resolution3 and high-contrast with Full Array Local Dimming for gamers looking for a high-contrast experience when playing games with deep blacks and brightness. Gamers can also look forward to a 144Hz refresh rate, IPS and 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time for quick reactions. Additionally, the INZONE M3 gaming monitor provides a high refresh rate of 240Hz with 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) and variable refresh rate technologies, allowing gamers to accurately capture movements of rivals in shooter games.

Designed to Fit for Unique Playing Styles

The unique, low depth tripod on both the INZONE M9 and INZONE M3 monitor stands provide total gaming comfort while optimizing desk space for peripherals. With a small monitor footprint, players can easily position an angled keyboard and large gaming mouse pad around or under the display. Additionally, INZONE M9 and INZONE M3 offer adjustable height and tilt, a selection of rear lighting colors and cable management for a clean desktop4.

Utilities for Gameplay

Featuring Auto KVM Switch (Auto USB Hub Switch), users can control up to two PCs from a single keyboard, mouse and headset connected to the monitor. With FPS Game Picture Mode, brightness and contrast are optimized to view opponents clearly. Additionally, the Black Equalizer feature allows for uncovering details even in shadows.

Gaming Headsets Overview

The new line will feature two new wireless headsets, the INZONE H9 with up to 32 hours of battery life5 and INZONE H7 with up to 40 hours of battery life6, along with a wired headset, the INZONE H3. All three models are equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function, allowing users to communicate effortlessly in-game with squad members.

Take Action First with Precise Target Detection

Sony's 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming activated by the INZONE Hub PC software reproduces spatial sound out of multi-channel audio signals as the game creators intended1 2 . This accurate sound reproduction boosts spatial awareness, enabling the player to precisely hear footsteps and movements. Additionally, with the smartphone app "360 Spatial Sound Personalizer," headset users can get the spatial sound optimized to their ear shape for truly personalized gameplay7.

Advanced Technology Optimizes Acoustics

Developed from Sony's expertise in headphone technology, the diaphragms of the INZONE H9 and INZONE H7 both have a unique shape that allow the headphones to reproduce extremely high frequency sounds with high compliance, as well as authentic low frequencies for an immersive gaming experience.

Ducts on the housing of the INZONE H9, INZONE H7 and INZONE H3 control and optimize low-frequency sound reproduction for powerful bass that makes deep sounds seem incredibly real.

Game for Hours in Comfort

The wide, soft headband cushion spreads the weight evenly across the player's head for long-term wearing comfort. The earpads are shaped to minimize pressure on the player's ears by optimizing contact with the side of their head.

Noise Canceling and Ambient Sound Mode

From noisy heaters and PC fans, to loud construction work outside, INZONE H9 has multiple noise-canceling microphones that keep out any performance disturbing noise. To further the gaming experience, Sony has incorporated the same Dual Noise Sensor Technology used in the Industry-Leading 1000X series headphones for invincible gaming. Users will never miss important ambient sounds such as a phone call, the doorbell ringing or a partner speaking while playing games with Ambient Sound Mode.

Interoperability for Better Gameplay

Perfect for PlayStation®5

The INZONE M9 monitor provides Auto HDR Tone Mapping8, which works with PlayStation®5 consoles to automatically recognize the monitor during initial setup and optimizes HDR settings. Additionally, the monitor will automatically switch to Cinema Mode when watching movies on PlayStation®5 and Game Mode when playing games. INZONE H9 and INZONE H7 include on-screen indication, so players can easily adjust settings on their headset and see the settings reflected on the screen in the PlayStation®5 Control Center, along with gaming and chat balance, allowing players to change the volume balance between game audio and voice chat from the headset. It also comes packed with features including the ability to work with Tempest 3D Audio Tech, which allows players to enjoy the immersive sounds when gaming with greater spatial expression.

INZONE Hub PC Software: Personalize Your Gameplay

Sony's INZONE Hub PC software was created to control INZONE monitors and headsets, allowing users to personalize experiences by customizing a wide range of operations, including a variety of sound and picture settings.

Sustainability in Mind

The headset's packaging material of Sony's products is plastic-free (excluding coating and adhesive materials) and uses only recycled materials and non-woven cellulose, reflecting Sony's commitment to keeping the environmental in mind with its products.

INZONE Gaming Monitor Specifications:

INZONE M9: 27-inch 4K /144Hz Gaming Monitor

INZONE M9 boasts 4K resolution and high contrast by Full Array Local Dimming with DisplayHDR™ 600 certification and more than 95% coverage of DCI-P3 color space, providing great highlights and deep blacks as well as accurate color reproduction.

Up to a 144Hz refresh rate, IPS, 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time with variable refresh rate technology such as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible9 and VRR in HDMI 2.1 standard10.

INZONE M3: 27-inch Full HD/240Hz Gaming Monitor

Up to 240Hz refresh rate, IPS, 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time with variable refresh rate technology such as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, and VRR in HDMI 2.1 standard. 11

Featuring DisplayHDR 400 certification RGB99% coverage color space and 1.07 billion color support, providing a vibrant gaming experience with rich colors.

INZONE Wireless Gaming Headsets Specifications:

INZONE H9: Wireless Noise-Canceling Gaming Headset : Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimizes acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads, Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound Mode and up to 32 hours of battery life5 and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time.

INZONE H7: Wireless Gaming Headset: Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimizes acoustics, Game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads, and up to 40 hours of battery life6 and a 10-minute quick charge offers up to an hour game time.

INZONE H3: Wired Gaming Headset: Precise target detection with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and advanced technology optimizes acoustics, game for hours with comfortable headband and earpads6.

US Pricing and Availability:

INZONE Gaming Monitors

INZONE M9: Suggested MSRP $899.99 (Available Summer 2022 at Suggested MSRP(Available Summer 2022 at Sony.com and other authorized retailers)

INZONE M3: Suggested MSRP $529.99 (Available within 2022 at Suggested MSRP(Available within 2022 at Sony.com and other authorized retailers)

For more information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/inzone-gaming-gear

INZONE Gaming Headsets

For more information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/inzone-gaming-gear

Canada Pricing and Availability:

INZONE Gaming Monitors

INZONE M9: Suggested MSRP $1199.99 (Available Summer 2022)

INZONE M3: Suggested MSRP $649.99 (Available within 2022)

For more information, please visit: https://www.sony.ca/en/electronics/inzone-gaming-gear

INZONE Gaming Headsets

INZONE H9: Suggested MSRP $399.99 (Please find a retailer at Suggested MSRP(Please find a retailer at Sony.ca to pre-order)

INZONE H7: Suggested MSRP $299.99 (Please find a retailer at Suggested MSRP(Please find a retailer at Sony.ca to pre-order)

INZONE H3: Suggested MSRP $129.99 (Please find a retailer at Suggested MSRP(Please find a retailer at Sony.ca to pre-order)

For more information, please visit: https://www.sony.ca/en/electronics/inzone-gaming-gear

For gaming enthusiasts looking to see the products in action, look out for upcoming Sony gaming events. More exciting details will be announced soon.

Messages from Sony's partners

Rick Thiher, General Manager of Evo - Evolution Championship Series (Evo) 2022 and 2023

"To make this announcement as part of the global launch of INZONE is another example of the momentum that is building for Evo 2022. We're delighted to debut new technology for our attendees to experience fighting games with. Partners like INZONE from Sony support our mission of crafting great experiences for our players and fans."

Silviu Stroie, CEO PGL - PGL DOTA2 Arlington Major 2022

"It is an honor for PGL to have a partner like Sony, and we are very excited about INZONE. The last DOTA 2 Major of the season, PGL Arlington Major 2022, will be a pivotal moment for the scene, and we believe that it is the perfect moment for INZONE to break the ice in one of the most competitive tournaments of the year."

Whalen Rozelle, COO of Riot Games Esports - VALORANT Champions Tour

"We are excited to have Sony's audio technology level up the experience at our global VALORANT Esports events. Communication is a critical aspect of VALORANT and this partnership will enable us to bring our viewing audiences deeper into the most exciting moments of our biggest matches. Sony's commitment to innovation will further elevate VALORANT as a leading global esport."

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

1 Device equipped with a USB-A port and Windows 10 (64 bit) or later are required for 360 Spatial Sound experience on the headset.

2 Windows 10 (64 bit) or later and internet connection are required for the PC software INZONE Hub. To experience 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming, feature must be turned on while using the INZONE Hub PC software.

3 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

4 Rear lighting only for INZONE M9

5 Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage. Up to 32 hours battery life with Noise Canceling mode OFF.

6 When Bluetooth is off. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.

7 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information.

8 To activate Auto HDR Tone Mapping, must enable feature when pairing TV and PS5 for the first time; or will need to disconnect TV and PS5, perform factory reset and enable the feature during initial setup.

9 PC must have NVIDIA graphics card that is G-SYNC enabled.

10 Game supporting VRR required.

11 Planning to be certified.

