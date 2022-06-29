Philos Action League Mobilizes Against Antisemitic Presbyterian Church USA Vote

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28th, members of the Philos Action League, joined by representatives from Pathways for Peace , Combat Antisemitism Movement , and the Anti-Defamation League , demonstrated outside Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA) headquarters in a Sidewalk Stand against Antisemitism and in support of Israel's right to self-determination. The group confronted delegates arriving at the PCUSA's headquarters to vote on a controversial resolution to condemn Israel for its laws, policies, and practices they charge constitute apartheid. Yesterday's committee vote was just the latest in a string of anti-Israel measures the PCUSA has taken up since 2004, including multiple efforts linked to the BDS movement.

The Philos Project seeks to promote positive Christian engagement in the Near East by creating leaders, building community, and taking action in the spirit of the Hebraic Tradition. (PRNewswire)

On Sunday, the Philos Action League delivered an open letter to PCUSA's Louisville, KY, headquarters and ten of its churches across the United States in a stand against antisemitism. Fifteen other organizations, Jewish and Christian, joined in the letter that urged General Assembly delegates to reject the overture because it fuels hate, even as antisemitic attacks are on the rise.

"Yesterday's committee vote to designate Israel an apartheid state will leave an indelible stain on the PCUSA's legacy. Should PCUSA ultimately pass this resolution it would stand with the most vocal and vile antisemitic critics of Israel whose goal is to see the Jewish state destroyed," said Luke Moon, the Deputy Director of The Philos Project. Moon, who was outside PCUSA headquarters today added, "Now, more than ever, Christians must stand with our Jewish brethren against the evils of antisemitism at home and abroad. We urge the PCUSA General Assembly to reject this overture and to refute rather than embrace the kind of hate and antisemitic propaganda that has fueled an uptick in violence against Jews in the United States."

In the days leading up to the vote and yesterday's Sidewalk Stand against Antisemitism, the Philos Action League ran a digital advertising campaign, including mobile billboards, in the Louisville area to invite others to join them in opposing the PCUSA resolution.

Philos Action League is a membership community of Christians who are committed to showing up, physically, in solidarity and friendship with the Jewish community when an act of antisemitism happens. PAL was developed by leaders at The Philos Project, an organization committed to promoting positive Christian engagement in the Near East, to move beyond mere words and put support for the Jewish community into practice.

