BRUSSELS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Superior Taste Award, founded by the International Taste Institute, officially announced the results of the 2022 Global Food and Beverage Product Awards. Chinese food brand Choubao won the Superior Taste Award for two flavors of its river snail rice noodles, an iconic Chinese dish consisting of a snail-based broth, rice noodles, and an array of additional ingredients, typically including pickled bamboo shoots, peanuts, tofu skins, and green vegetables. It is called luosifen by local people as well.

One flavor, Choubao Naturally Flavored Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodle, while the other, Choubao Spicy Thick Soup Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodle, known for its rich, thick soup base, earned the 2-star Superior Taste Award designation. Choubao is the first luosifen brand in the industry to be rewarded with a 2-star designation. Luosifen is a traditional local dish from Liuzhou, a city in Guangxi province. The dish's unique, distinct aroma and fresh and spicy taste have made it a favorite among the foodie crowd. Choubao Luosifen has made some enhancements based on the traditional production process, delivering a richer soup base and a more multi-layered taste.

Choubao Luosifen wins the 2022 Superior Taste Awards (PRNewswire)

Awards from the prestigious International Taste Institute are considered the Oscars of the food and beverage world. In order to ensure that only food and beverages participating in the competition receive the most professional certification, the jury includes Michelin chefs from all over the world, alongside a group of expert nutritionists and dieticians. At the same time, to ensure the objectivity of the selection, the jury follows a strict blind evaluation process and anonymously assesses and scores the products based on five taste-related indicators.

SOURCE Choubao