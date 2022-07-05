Bark Technologies To Release Smartphone With Robust Customization Options for Families

Award-winning online safety company adds adaptable phone to its comprehensive portfolio

ATLANTA, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bark Technologies, a leader in the online safety space for children, today announced the upcoming release of its first-ever smartphone, launching in Q4 of 2022. The Bark phone will combine the company's award-winning content monitoring, filtering, and location software with additional features in a simple, all-in-one package that allow it to grow and adapt with a child. The announcement comes on the heels of Bark's recent $30M round of funding.

While the Bark phone can be configured with more restrictive permissions to serve as the ideal choice for a child's first smartphone, parents can also choose to enable additional features suitable for older children.

Details include:

Adaptable settings and access make it perfect for all parenting styles

Perfect for all ages and stages of a child's development: Caregivers can allow what they want, when they want, and adapt access as children grow into young adults

Out of the box protection: Bark comes pre-installed on the device, giving parents peace of mind

Sleek modern design that kids will love – no clunky childlike branding or structure

Dynamic parental controls including:

"We are thrilled to bring to market a smartphone that prioritizes the needs of families, evolves with children, and offers Bark's level of detailed monitoring and sophisticated AI, while being super simple to set up," said Bark founder and CEO, Brian Bason. "The Bark phone will provide the most comprehensive option on the market for parents to help keep their kids safe online, without sacrificing the features, performance, and camera quality that kids crave."

Customers wishing to reserve a phone for the 2022 holiday season can be put on this waitlist .

About Bark

Bark is an award-winning parental control app that helps protect nearly 6 million children at home and in more than 3,100 schools and districts nationwide. Bark is currently available in the United States, Guam, South Africa, and Australia.

Using highly sophisticated artificial intelligence, Bark alerts families to concerning behaviors in a variety of categories, including cyberbullying, depression, suicidal ideation, violence, and online predation, and gives caregivers best next steps for how to address those issues.

Bark monitors more than 30 of today's most popular social media platforms and apps, as well as text messages, images, videos, chats, emails, and files. Families also get the ability to create custom screen time schedules, block websites and apps, and receive location alerts when kids are on the go. Visit www.bark.us for more information.

