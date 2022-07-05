KENT Acquires Australia-based Our Bird, Expands Pet Group Portfolio

The acquisition allows the major U.S. pet care manufacturer to break into new channels within the strong companion animal market in Australia.

MUSCATINE, Iowa, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FibreCycle, a subsidiary of KENT Pet Group, announced today its purchase of Our Bird, an Australian manufacturer of high-quality bird seed and cat litter based in Toowoomba, Queensland.

A subsidiary of KENT Corporation, KENT Pet Group manufactures and markets products for pet owners around the world. (PRNewswire)

"I am excited for the enhanced value we can provide our existing and new customers by combining the strengths of FibreCycle with those of Our Bird," said Gage Kent, KENT Corporation chairman and CEO. "As always, a strong commitment to our core values will guide our success as we further invest into the companion animal market in Australia."

Our Bird is dedicated to providing high-quality birdseed and cat litter to consumers throughout Australia.

"The acquisition of Our Bird is an exciting calling card for FibreCycle's strong future," said Steve Gordon, President of KENT Pet Group. "With its expertise in manufacturing a product that animal lovers truly appreciate bringing into their home, Our Bird is a natural addition to the KENT family of companies. This is a further investment into our core belief that pets make us better people."

Our Bird has a long and successful history of supplying major national retailers with birdseed mixes and cat litter.

About KENT® Pet Group

A subsidiary of KENT Corporation, KENT Pet Group manufactures and markets products for pet owners around the world. It uses advanced science to discover new ways of using natural ingredients to develop better pet products. Bestselling sustainable products strengthen the bond between people and their pets. Brands include World's Best Cat Litter™; and FibreCycle's Back-2-Nature®, Breeders Choice® and BreederCelect®.

About KENT® Corporation

KENT is a diversified, privately-held corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal nutrition and the manufacture of high-quality food, beverage, pharmaceutical and pet products. KENT is led by third-generation family member Gage A. Kent. The KENT family of companies serves customers across the world and employs more than 2,000 people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.



