ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for June 2022

Jul. 6, 2022

Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and 7.2% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2022 reached a total of 5.6 million passengers, 16.9% above the levels reported in Jun 2019.

Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.1% in Colombia, 11.5% in Mexico and Puerto Rico 7.2%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, and in Puerto Rico mainly domestic traffic, while international traffic continued to gradually recover.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods June 1 through June 30, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary














June


% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019



2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

2,887,405

2,681,950

3,219,443

20.0

11.5


17,450,634

12,424,008

18,837,881

51.6

7.9

Domestic Traffic

1,419,994

1,300,432

1,460,451

12.3

2.8


7,897,876

6,623,043

8,264,362

24.8

4.6

International Traffic

1,467,411

1,381,518

1,758,992

27.3

19.9


9,552,758

5,800,965

10,573,519

82.3

10.7

San Juan, Puerto Rico

888,007

1,009,754

951,600

(5.8)

7.2


4,717,808

4,436,229

5,174,214

16.6

9.7

Domestic Traffic

779,040

953,969

847,927

(11.1)

8.8


4,216,167

4,259,734

4,755,038

11.6

12.8

International Traffic

108,967

55,785

103,673

85.8

(4.9)


501,641

176,495

419,176

137.5

(16.4)

Colombia

1,036,748

874,698

1,452,183

66.0

40.1


5,614,966

3,876,632

7,678,932

98.1

36.8

Domestic Traffic

859,643

727,273

1,206,898

65.9

40.4


4,757,830

3,329,524

6,467,279

94.2

35.9

International Traffic

177,105

147,425

245,285

66.4

38.5


857,136

547,108

1,211,653

121.5

41.4

Total Traffic

4,812,160

4,566,402

5,623,226

23.1

16.9


27,783,408

20,736,869

31,691,027

52.8

14.1

Domestic Traffic

3,058,677

2,981,674

3,515,276

17.9

14.9


16,871,873

14,212,301

19,486,679

37.1

15.5

International Traffic

1,753,483

1,584,728

2,107,950

33.0

20.2


10,911,535

6,524,568

12,204,348

87.1

11.8

Mexico Passenger Traffic












June

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,419,994

1,300,432

1,460,451

12.3

2.8


7,897,876

6,623,043

8,264,362

24.8

4.6

CUN

Cancun

781,998

799,084

829,781

3.8

6.1


4,219,050

4,057,727

4,640,847

14.4

10.0

CZM

Cozumel

18,770

10,204

9,573

(6.2)

(49.0)


98,229

56,525

74,751

32.2

(23.9)

HUX

Huatulco

67,364

54,752

69,443

26.8

3.1


369,708

272,255

423,787

55.7

14.6

MID

Merida

210,980

156,248

217,176

39.0

2.9


1,228,490

791,789

1,217,302

53.7

(0.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,122

8,350

8,202

(1.8)

(32.3)


70,619

45,511

45,681

0.4

(35.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

81,471

68,796

83,216

21.0

2.1


467,244

336,292

491,214

46.1

5.1

TAP

Tapachula

30,743

34,148

39,809

16.6

29.5


180,920

184,402

234,625

27.2

29.7

VER

Veracruz

116,455

89,784

103,384

15.1

(11.2)


671,981

464,557

579,513

24.7

(13.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

100,091

79,066

99,867

26.3

(0.2)


591,635

413,985

556,642

34.5

(5.9)

International Traffic

1,467,411

1,381,518

1,758,992

27.3

19.9


9,552,758

5,800,965

10,573,519

82.3

10.7

CUN

Cancun

1,400,407

1,291,026

1,660,698

28.6

18.6


8,995,343

5,450,301

9,974,141

83.0

10.9

CZM

Cozumel

26,475

43,133

45,823

6.2

73.1


229,186

170,071

256,292

50.7

11.8

HUX

Huatulco

3,374

3,456

3,981

15.2

18.0


101,068

11,664

58,632

402.7

(42.0)

MID

Merida

16,394

21,883

21,331

(2.5)

30.1


106,672

77,768

124,921

60.6

17.1

MTT

Minatitlan

690

421

1,094

159.9

58.6


3,725

2,527

5,480

116.9

47.1

OAX

Oaxaca

11,570

11,695

14,706

25.7

27.1


68,157

43,891

90,477

106.1

32.7

TAP

Tapachula

1,214

989

1,253

26.7

3.2


6,370

3,617

6,471

78.9

1.6

VER

Veracruz

5,622

6,743

7,738

14.8

37.6


32,406

30,449

43,676

43.4

34.8

VSA

Villahermosa

1,665

2,172

2,368

9.0

42.2


9,831

10,677

13,429

25.8

36.6

Traffic Total Mexico

2,887,405

2,681,950

3,219,443

20.0

11.5


17,450,634

12,424,008

18,837,881

51.6

7.9

CUN

Cancun

2,182,405

2,090,110

2,490,479

19.2

14.1


13,214,393

9,508,028

14,614,988

53.7

10.6

CZM

Cozumel

45,245

53,337

55,396

3.9

22.4


327,415

226,596

331,043

46.1

1.1

HUX

Huatulco

70,738

58,208

73,424

26.1

3.8


470,776

283,919

482,419

69.9

2.5

MID

Merida

227,374

178,131

238,507

33.9

4.9


1,335,162

869,557

1,342,223

54.4

0.5

MTT

Minatitlan

12,812

8,771

9,296

6.0

(27.4)


74,344

48,038

51,161

6.5

(31.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

93,041

80,491

97,922

21.7

5.2


535,401

380,183

581,691

53.0

8.6

TAP

Tapachula

31,957

35,137

41,062

16.9

28.5


187,290

188,019

241,096

28.2

28.7

VER

Veracruz

122,077

96,527

111,122

15.1

(9.0)


704,387

495,006

623,189

25.9

(11.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

101,756

81,238

102,235

25.8

0.5


601,466

424,662

570,071

34.2

(5.2)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)








June

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

888,007

1,009,754

951,600

(5.8)

7.2


4,717,808

4,436,229

5,174,214

16.6

9.7

Domestic Traffic

779,040

953,969

847,927

(11.1)

8.8


4,216,167

4,259,734

4,755,038

11.6

12.8

International Traffic

108,967

55,785

103,673

85.8

(4.9)


501,641

176,495

419,176

137.5

(16.4)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan










June

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019


Year to date

% Chg
2022vs
2021

% Chg
2022vs
2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

859,643

727,273

1,206,898

65.9

40.4


4,757,830

3,329,524

6,467,279

94.2

35.9

MDE

Rionegro

627,764

511,643

897,878

75.5

43.0


3,445,225

2,243,639

4,787,139

113.4

38.9

EOH

Medellin

90,404

77,891

106,581

36.8

17.9


509,668

408,086

588,333

44.2

15.4

MTR

Monteria

81,985

91,358

136,421

49.3

66.4


472,767

437,126

750,665

71.7

58.8

APO

Carepa

18,862

17,924

32,797

83.0

73.9


104,357

92,512

138,819

50.1

33.0

UIB

Quibdo

32,905

24,777

25,025

1.0

(23.9)


180,079

129,556

164,588

27.0

(8.6)

CZU

Corozal

7,723

3,680

8,196

122.7

6.1


45,734

18,605

37,735

102.8

(17.5)

International Traffic

177,105

147,425

245,285

66.4

38.5


857,136

547,108

1,211,653

121.5

41.4

MDE

Rionegro

177,105

147,425

245,285

66.4

38.5


857,136

547,108

1,211,653

121.5

41.4

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,036,748

874,698

1,452,183

66.0

40.1


5,614,966

3,876,632

7,678,932

98.1

36.8

MDE

Rionegro

804,869

659,068

1,143,163

73.5

42.0


4,302,361

2,790,747

5,998,792

115.0

39.4

EOH

Medellin

90404

77,891

106,581

36.8

17.9


509,668

408,086

588,333

44.2

15.4

MTR

Monteria

81,985

91,358

136,421

49.3

66.4


472,767

437,126

750,665

71.7

58.8

APO

Carepa

18,862

17,924

32,797

83.0

73.9


104,357

92,512

138,819

50.1

33.0

UIB

Quibdo

32,905

24,777

25,025

1.0

(23.9)


180,079

129,556

164,588

27.0

(8.6)

CZU

Corozal

7,723

3,680

8,196

122.7

6.1


45,734

18,605

37,735

102.8

(17.5)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

ASUR
Lic. Adolfo Castro
+52-55-5284-0408
acastro@asur.com.mx

InspIR Group
Susan Borinelli
+1-646-330-5907
susan@inspirgroup.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-june-2022-301581866.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

