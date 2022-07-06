Broadridge Appoints Tyler Derr as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that Tyler Derr has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective July 1, 2022. In this role, he will serve as the senior-most technology officer in Broadridge's delivery of world-class SaaS and other service offerings to leading financial services clients. He will be responsible for overseeing Broadridge's global technology teams including enterprise-wide software engineering, product delivery, architecture, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology operations.

"Tyler has been instrumental in taking our technology capability to the next level as we scale to become the leading global Fintech serving Governance, Capital Markets, and Wealth and Investment Management," said Tim Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge. "Tyler's vision and proven ability to build high performing teams will be invaluable as we continue to evolve Broadridge to the next phase of technology leadership and growth for clients, shareholders, and associates."

Mr. Derr said, "It's an exciting time to become the next CTO of Broadridge. We are executing our vision of becoming the leading technology partner for our clients by delivering innovative solutions based on a modern componentized architecture that continues to continuously grow our interoperability and scalability. That evolution is allowing us to drive ever increasing value to clients while building great careers for the most talented technology associates in the industry."

In his new role, Mr. Derr will report directly to CEO Tim Gokey. Mr. Derr has been with Broadridge for 10 years as CTO and later Chief Administrative Officer for Broadridge's Global Technology and Operations (GTO) business. In 2021, Tyler was recognized by The Financial Technology Report as the top ranked FinTech Product Executive for his vision, business acumen and leadership across teams. Most recently, he has focused on Broadridge's industry-leading wealth initiative. Prior to joining Broadridge, Mr. Derr worked at Oppenheimer, as the CTO for the global tax business of H&R Block, and in private equity.

Mr. Derr succeeds John Hogan who served in this role since 2014 and earlier this year requested to transition to a new leadership role. Mr. Hogan will advise Mr. Gokey and Mr. Derr in his new role and continue his firmwide roles on Risk and Capital Committees and oversee Broadridge's India Operations reporting to Mr. Gokey.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries.



For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Investors:

W. Edings Thibault

Investor Relations

+ 1 516-472-5129

Edings.thibault@broadridge.com

Media:

Gregg Rosenberg

Corporate Communications

+1 212-918-6966

Gregg.rosenberg@broadridge.com

Tyler Derr (PRNewswire)

Broadridge Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Broadridge Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.