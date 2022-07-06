Fotografiska appoints Sophie Wright as its new Executive Director in New York

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotografiska, the renowned international photography museum, has appointed Sophie Wright as Executive Director in New York. She joins the team, with more than 25 years' experience, recently as the Global Cultural Director of Magnum Photos and having just published her latest book Light on the Riviera: Photography of the Côte d'Azur, in hardback with Te Neues Publishing in Germany.

Andrew Herschkowitz, Chief People Officer, Fotografiska said:

"Fotografiska is committed to building world-class teams that expand on the traditional career trajectories found in museums and art institutions. We are creating spaces where culture, community and commerce can collide in exciting, experiential, and mindful ways.We are excited to announce Sophie Wright as the new Executive Director of Fotografiska New York, as she has many proven talents in the field of photography and has committed herself to redefining access to culture."

Sophie Wright, Executive Director of Fotografiska New York said:

"I'm excited to join Fotografiska at this amazing time of phenomenal creativity and growth and to have the opportunity to work with photography in the context of this iconic, historic and beautiful building. Fotografiska is thinking about culture and community building in a contemporary way and is moving with such confidence, generosity, spirit and warm hospitality. It is these values which define Fotografiska and serves as the guide of what I want to achieve with the team here in New York as we celebrate all things photography."

Recently, Fotografiska announced its expansion to Berlin, Miami, and Shanghai adding to its museums in Stockholm, New York and Talin. Upon completion of the expansion, Fotografiska will become the world's largest privately-owned art museum by multiple measures, including number of locations; number of exhibitions produced per year and total indoor size. Each of the new museums will be housed within spectacular contemporary restorations of buildings that are either historically and architecturally significant themselves.

ABOUT FOTOGRAFISKA

Founded in Stockholm in 2010, Fotografiska is a destination to discover world-class photography, eclectic programming, elevated dining and surprising new perspectives. Guided by a mission to inspire a more conscious world through the power of photography, Fotografiska produces dynamic and unparalleled rotating exhibitions, spanning various photographic genres, in inclusive and immersive environments.

