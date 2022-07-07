Choubao Luosifen Donates Goods to Help Children in Rural Areas

GANZI, China, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luosifen brand Choubao has joined hands with Sina Yangfan Charity Foundation to donate the Forbidden City Small School Bag series of books to 15 rural schools in Dege County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province, China. As giving every child equal access to education remains a topic of global concern, Choubao looks forward to improving the reading environment for children in Chinese rural schools and helping children in disadvantaged areas understand the wider world through the donation of these books.

Choubao takes its corporate social responsibility seriously and is committed to making the world a better place through practical actions. Previously, the brand had partnered with the same foundation to donate specially-made school uniforms to students throughout Yushan County, Jiangxi Province. Every school uniform donated by Choubao included labels with important information such as the student's emergency contact and blood type. In case of an accident, anyone could quickly contact their parents or guardians so that the corresponding blood type could be readied in the event a transfusion was needed. The uniforms also included reflective materials on the front and back so that the student could be easily spotted by drivers and bicyclists in the dark. The school uniforms not only help keep the students warm during the cold winters of the mountainous areas, but also offered safety and protection.

the Forbidden City Small School Bag series of books (PRNewswire)

Principal of Xincun primary school expressed sincere thanks on behalf of the children who received the donations, and said that he looked forward to seeing the children follow the example shown by the care that they had received, by being diligent in their studies so that they could succeed in life and give back to society as they grew older.

