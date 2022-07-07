Mortgage Industry Leader Karol Villavicencio Joins Asurity's RegCheck® Loan Compliance Solutions Team

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegCheck® by Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity") is pleased to announce that mortgage loan compliance industry veteran Karol Villavicencio has joined the team as Director of RegCheck Product Management and Operations.

Asurity (PRNewswire)

RegCheck is a best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables loan officers and compliance specialists to accelerate loan closings with greater confidence and accuracy. Leveraging the advantages of innovative technology and deep domain expertise, it rapidly identifies root cause compliance failures in loan applications and pinpoints the specific data gaps that need to be addressed throughout the loan origination process, accelerating processing timelines, reducing errors, as well as making loans more serviceable and saleable.

With its ease of use, seamless integration and reporting clarity, RegCheck delivers complete compliance confidence. It tests across HOEPA, Qualified Mortgage Rule, Federal HPML, TILA, TRID and more; and helps save time and costs by easily calculating if a test has passed or failed - explaining the underlying cause within minutes. And, for record purposes, RegCheck also produces a downloadable PDF compliance certificate.

Prior to joining RegCheck, Karol served as the VP of Client and Partner Success at SitusAMC where she was responsible for user support experience including onboarding, product support, integration and examination support.

"We are excited to have Karol on the team. RegCheck is a best-in-class lending compliance solution for loan officers and compliance specialists," said Luke Wimer, Chief Operating Officer at Asurity, "Her knowledge and experience will play a key role in helping us continue to innovate and ensure we are meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

As the newest addition to Asurity's suite of industry leading compliance products and solutions tailored for consumer lenders, RegCheck runs on MISMO 3.4 standard through integrations with LOS applications such as Vesta, Calyx, and Encompass, or can be added as a service to Asurity's Propel document platform. Karol joins the RegCheck team with more than a decade of mortgage industry experience. She has held a variety of roles across the loan origination cycle and is experienced in identifying opportunities where technology can ease lender burdens and solve their pain points. She is a zealous advocate for client needs and possesses the know-how to design scalable solutions.

Karol commented, "I am excited to join the RegCheck team. I look forward to applying my experience and passion to help clients be more operationally efficient. I also look forward to working cross-functionally with internal and external stakeholders to continue to drive RegCheck to the next level of innovation for all loan officers and compliance specialists."

For more about RegCheck by Asurity or to inquire about partnerships contact us at info@asurity.com or (202) 765-2150.

About Asurity and RegCheck

Asurity delivers compliance-focused solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. RegCheck was developed with input from Asurity's internal compliance experts and Asurity's legal partners to deliver complete compliance confidence. The system provides built-in compliance testing and highly accurate methodologies that take into account the ever-changing regulations. An interactive PDF compliance report and alert system point out data elements that require attention and correction, reducing the time it takes to identify any non-conforming aspects of a loan package. Built-in APIs provide seamless integration to Loan Origination Systems. For additional information, visit www.asurity.com .

Media Contact:

Era Williams

Director of Marketing

(214) 257-1763

ewilliams@asurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asurity