Arc Health Sponsors a Luncheon on Health Equity in honor of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune's Birth Date and Historic Statue Unveiling on Capitol Hill

The event will be held at the National Press Club and will be moderated by Willie Macc, with an introduction by the grandniece of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, Mayor

Jereleen Hollimon-Miller, Rev. Dr. Jonnie Green Jr., Karen Huger, Dale Davis, Vernon Davis and Lou Gossett Jr. will speak about the topic of increasing health equity through preventive health awareness.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Health announced their sponsorship of an event created to honor programs that would have been likely championed by the late, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. The event is chaired by Ed Miller, CEO of Twin City Outreach Mission, a non-profit organization whose mission is to champion the ideals and programs of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. The keynote speaker of the event is, Mayor Jereleen Hollimon-Miller, who is the grandniece of Mary McLeod Bethune and sits on the board of Twin City Outreach Mission. The seated luncheon will be organized by Progress Humanity and held at the National Press Club, in Washington, D.C. The luncheon will feature a panel of celebrities and public health advocates who will share their personal stories of how they have been affected by health disparities and how they are working to address challenges related to the topic of health equity.

About Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune

The daughter of former slaves, Mary Jane McLeod Bethune became one of the most important black educators, civil and women's rights leaders and government officials of the twentieth century. The college she founded set educational standards for today's black colleges, and her role as an advisor to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave African Americans an advocate in government.

The Health Equity Discussion

Our panelists will be speaking about health equity and their advocacy of expanding access to the preventive health services emphasized by the Affordable Care Act. Confirmed speakers for the panel are, Reverend Dr. Johnnie Green Jr., the President and CEO of MPAC – NY (Mobilizing Preachers and Communities), Karen Huger, Alzheimer's research advocate and star of Bravo's Real Housewives of the Potomac, Dale Davis, a retired NBA athlete and sports medicine advocate, and Vernon Davis, a retired NFL athlete and actor. The panel will be followed by a special virtual appearance by actor and civil rights advocate Lou Gossett Jr. who tell his experience of having COVID-19 and the possibility to have remote preventive healthcare accessible to him. Mr. Gossett will be joined by the CEOs of Arc Health and Medpod, as well as Dr. Welch from Parker County Hospital, to give a demonstration of virtual preventive health using Medpod's MobileDoc unit.

About the Sponsors

Twin City Outreach Mission is working to build a strong, unified business environment; to reinvest in our HBCUs; to facilitate economic development and strengthen communities – all to nurture a diverse, vibrant, and thriving economy that reduces disparities through health, wellness & financial literacy programs.

Arc Health is creating a new layer of preventive health services that enables providers to deliver personalized medicine by monitoring their health in real-time. Paul Adams, Arc Health CEO, said "We are honored to be sponsoring this event today on this very important topic. Healthcare in underserved communities needs to be significantly improved, and quality preventive care is an integral part of the solution."

Medpod is a Henry Schein subsidiary who elevates the medical standard for higher quality care between remote provider and patient, regardless of their physical location — maximizing flexibility and opportunity for doctors' practices.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With nearly 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. In 1932, at the height of the Depression and Mary McLeod Bethune's activism, a pharmacist named Henry Schein started our company with the belief that we can fulfill our responsibilities as a corporate citizen by giving back to the communities we serve. Ever since then, we have pursued the ideal of "doing well by doing good." This spirit of individuals helping society is exemplified through Henry Schein Cares, our global corporate social responsibility program.

Notable Attendees and Speakers

Dr. Evelyn Bethune, Jon Bower, Donzella Burton, Dale Davis, Vernon Davis, Dr. Jim Felder, Melvin Forbes, Dr. Tracey Fleming, Lou Gossett Jr., Rev. Dr. Johnnie Green, Jr., Karen Huger, Willie Macc, Mayor Jereleen Holliman-Miller, and Bobby "Zorro" Hunter.

RSVP Requests: www.ProgressHumanity.org/ArcHealthEvent

