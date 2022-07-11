SOOTHE ON-DEMAND WELLNESS APP LAUNCHES NEW SKINCARE AND BEAUTY SERVICES

In addition to in-home massage therapy, Soothe now offers facials, haircuts, makeup services, and more

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soothe, the world's leading on-demand wellness app, is expanding its services as demand for self-care continues to rise. In addition to a variety of massage therapies, Soothe now connects clients with skincare and beauty providers who offer facials, makeup applications, eyelash extensions, spray tans, beard grooming, haircuts, blowouts, updos, and much more.

The world's leading on-demand wellness app, Soothe is expanding its services as demand for self-care continues to rise.

Self-care is more important than ever in today's world and Soothe makes it easy and affordable to connect clients with wellness and beauty providers for in-home or at-work services. Whether one is in need of makeup and hair artists for their wedding party, looking to get a blowout before a big event, or receive a fresh new beard trim and haircut, Soothe clients can now enjoy access to a multitude of quality skincare and beauty services around the country. Using the Soothe app, clients can simply choose the service they want, input the address of where they'll be, select a day and time, and have a licensed specialist arrive with everything they need.

Soothe's new skincare and beauty services are now available in select markets including Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix/Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Orange County, Calif., and Chicago. Additional cities will be added in the coming months.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of our skincare and beauty services to our existing wellness offerings," said John Ellis, CEO of Soothe. "Our mission is to elevate the importance of self-care by making it easy and affordable to obtain. We bring the wellness and beauty services our clients need directly to them at an affordable price so they can relax and rejuvenate on their own time."

Soothe has also created a new membership model called SoothePass™ that makes it that much easier and affordable to make wellness a priority every month. With SoothePass, clients nationwide receive member prices of up to 30% off all services by paying a monthly fee in exchange for SoothePoints, which can be redeemed for any Soothe service. The number of SoothePoints a member receives each month is based on the membership plan selected – Relax, Restore or Rejuvenate.

About Soothe

Soothe, the world's leading on-demand wellness company, lets users schedule a same-day massage, skincare, hair, or beauty service in the privacy of their home. It also offers workplace wellness services through its Corporate Wellness program, Soothe@Work, and offers wellness hospitality staffing through Soothe Staffing. All professionals are thoroughly vetted through Soothe's Trust & Safety team, which ensures safety, transparency, and trust so that clients and providers remain protected and safe throughout their wellness experience. Soothe currently serves 73 markets across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

