DartPoints® to Provide the University of South Carolina with Custom Software-Defined Data Center Solution

UofSC and DartPoints Partner to Improve University's IT Agility

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints ®, the leading edge digital infrastructure provider, announces today that it has formed an innovative technology partnership with the University of South Carolina . DartPoints will provide a custom Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) solution, which replaces the university's current data center.

DartPoints' custom SDDC cloud solution will significantly improve the university's IT agility. It adheres to UofSC's compliance requirements while providing the multi-tenancy of a public cloud infrastructure. The solution enables UofSC to reduce capital expenditures while improving functionality, reliability, and security.

"We needed a reputable provider that was readily available to ensure our team always has access to the critical data that keeps our campuses running across the state," said Dan Schumacher, executive director of infrastructure services at UofSC. "DartPoints is the ideal partner for our university and its solution is easy to use, highly configurable, and provides the comprehensive services we require."

Schumacher said moving information into a cloud-based data center will improve the university's disaster recovery capabilities and protect critical applications in the event of a catastrophic event. In addition, hosting compute services and file share services in the cloud improves efficiency and resilience because the time to respond to issues will be significantly reduced since there is no need to wait on shipping times or face equipment shortages that have occurred since COVID-19.

The University of South Carolina is leading the way for cloud-based data centers, as not many universities have fully adopted the model. Doug Foster, vice president for information technology and chief information officer for UofSC, said, "We are committed to the continuous improvement of our services to best meet the needs of our Gamecock community. This is one example of how we offer cutting-edge IT services that evolve with the ever-changing landscape. I am proud to be a part of this adventure with this great university and a talented group of employees."

An SDDC architecture helps organizations accelerate delivery of technology services while retaining control over IT, minimizing complexity, and reducing costs. It is an ideal solution for government agencies, hospitals, higher education institutions, and any organization that needs to respond quickly to demands for IT resources.

"The university had a number of factors that needed to be addressed, including latency, data location, cost, and technical expertise," said Brad Alexander, DartPoints' CTO. "We were able to work with UofSC's team to develop a customized solution that addresses all of their needs, and we believe that similar solutions can help other large institutions."

DartPoints has been providing multi-tenant cloud, network connectivity, and managed services in South Carolina for over a decade, from its four active data centers in the state, located in Columbia , Greenville , North Charleston, and Spartanburg . DartPoints offers unmatched support and technical expertise backed by tenured and continuously upskilled technicians.

About The University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina is the flagship institution in the state. The public university has seven satellite campuses, in addition to the main campus that is located in Columbia, the state capital. Founded in 1801, the university is a Research 1 institution and offers more than 300 programs of study, from bachelor's to doctorate. The university has an approximate student enrollment of 35,3000 students and awards more than 9,000 degrees each year.

The Division of Information Technology works to help fulfill the academic mission of the University of South Carolina by providing technology services that maximize productivity, increase collaboration, and improve service. We strive to provide repeatable, reliable, and consistent IT services to our constituents, who span across the eight-campus system. More than 170 highly skilled individuals are employed by the division.

About DartPoints

DartPoints is the leading digital infrastructure provider enabling next-generation applications at the edge. By weaving together cloud, interconnection, colocation, and managed services, DartPoints enables edge ecosystems for enterprises, carriers, and cloud and content providers. DartPoints is building tomorrow's distributed digital infrastructure while serving today's cloud and colocation needs — and helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

