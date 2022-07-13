InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Boot Warmer (SGJ-161)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a logger and soldier, I often had wet boots," said the inventor from Chubbuck, Idaho. "I thought of this idea to create a waterproof secure box to place expensive footwear so that it can be dry and covered from the elements."

He invented BOOT SHED to provide a more secure means to dry various articles of footwear. This device would be a heated enclosure where expensive footwear would remain out of sight for enhanced security while they are being dried and warmed for the next use. The wearer could retrieve the footwear and any other warmed weather accessory for enhanced comfort when venturing out. Additionally, this could help prevent rotting, molding and unpleasant smells of footwear and may potentially help extend the life of the footwear.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGJ-161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

