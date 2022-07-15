BELIZE DROPS ALL COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

No More Testing and Insurance Requirements

BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced late last night that the Government of Belize has decided to remove all public health measures at every land and sea point of entry to the country.

Effective immediately, the following guidelines are now in place:

Vaccination and testing: proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required for any persons traveling to Belize , at all official land and sea border points, regardless of their vaccination status.

Belize Travel Health Insurance: purchase of the insurance is now optional, although still encouraged, as a form of protection against incurring medical and non-medical emergency expenses.

"With the emergence of weaker variants of COVID-19 and with the global trend of restrictions being relaxed, the time has come to take the pressure off of our health systems," said Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health and Wellness for Belize. "We've reached a level where it's now everyone's personal responsibility to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not."

The government of Belize cautions that in light of the presence of the BA.2 and BA.5 sub-variants in Belize, vaccines still remain the best form of protection against the virus. International visitors are also reminded that they must book their stay at a BTB Gold Standard-approved hotel.

