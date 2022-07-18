Federal Circuit Rules in Favor of Natera, Upholding Invalidation of CareDx Patents

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in personalized genetic testing and diagnostics, today announced that the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the Delaware Federal District Court's September 2021 decision that all three CareDx patents asserted against Natera are invalid for claiming patent-ineligible subject matter.

"We are pleased that multiple courts have rejected CareDx's baseless claims against Natera's proprietary technology," said Daniel Rabinowitz, chief legal officer, Natera. "Natera is a leading innovator of cfDNA testing, and we remain focused on serving the transplant community, including our many physician partners and patients."

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com .

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, and our expectations of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov .

