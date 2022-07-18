Medimap Announces New Chief Executive Officer

CEO Thomas Jankowski intends to expand company's global reach

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Medimap has officially named Thomas Jankowski as the company's new chief executive officer replacing Blake Adam, the company's founder and former CEO, who has joined Medimap's board of directors.

Mr. Jankowski is an innovative digital marketing executive with extensive management and hands-on experience in technology, fintech and media verticals. He has founded four startups with a tenured track at top Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Jankowski possesses a mindset that's entrepreneurial in agility and enterprise-scale in vision and intends to use his experience to help Medimap continue to grow across Canada and beyond, including adding more healthcare providers to its digital platform so people can access the care they need, when they need it.

"I am thrilled to join Medimap as its new Chief Executive Officer," said Jankowski. "Medimap's mission is to make healthcare more convenient and accessible by harnessing the power of technology. As CEO I intend to continue working closely with walk-in clinics across Canada, while simultaneously expanding our global reach and adding new healthcare providers to our platform, such as physiotherapists, chiropractors, optometrists, dieticians, mental health providers, naturopaths, and dentists."

Medimap is already used by thousands of walk-in medical clinics across Canada to publish their wait times online and intends to expand its presence globally. In a couple clicks, people can find up-to-date wait times at walk-in medical clinics near them and last minute appointments with a wide variety of different healthcare providers.

About Medimap:

Medimap is currently used by over 70 percent of walk-in medical clinics across Canada, with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

