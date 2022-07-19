Deka Biosciences Breaks Ground on New Facility

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deka Biosciences announced today that it is breaking ground on a 14,000 square foot office and lab which will house a state of the art Research and Development, Process Development, and Manufacturing facility to further develop their novel cytokine therapies. This will be the first facility to house a dual targeted cytokine development lab in the DC/Maryland/Virginia region and the only company in the US developing a therapeutic of its kind. The new headquarters will be located at 20380 Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown, Maryland and Deka anticipates the move to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

"Our new facility will provide us with essential space to expand our research, development and manufacturing efforts, allowing us to continue to successfully develop our Diakine™ therapies, using single use technology to scale both quickly and economically," Dr. John Mumm, CEO of Deka Biosciences shared. "This is an exciting new chapter for our company and I believe the expansion will provide a work environment that will amplify a strong culture of innovation and collaboration as Deka seeks to deliver on our mission to bring life-changing therapies to patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases."



The Deka Biosciences team gathered at the new facility earlier this month, to ceremoniously break ground and to tour the space before construction is slated to begin. The facility acquisition, design and construction are in partnership with Minkoff Development, CBRE, and Facility Logix.

About Deka Biosciences

Deka Biosciences is a biotech company focused on the development of novel cytokine therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases such as Crohn's, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and sepsis. The company is led by entrepreneur Dr. John Mumm, who is backed by a team of experienced academic, biopharma and CDMO innovators with expertise in drug discovery, product development, characterization, and testing. Deka has developed disease specific Diakines™ that maximize patient benefits through improved pharmacokinetics / pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) function via targeted delivery of dual and complimentary cytokines to affected tissues or cells. Using precision medicine, Deka will maximize the impact of its Diakines™ by building targeted therapies for every patient. To learn more, visit www.dekabiosciences.com .

