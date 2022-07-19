XOi and FieldConnect integration empowers efficiency and productivity for field service providers

Leading industry innovators partner to offer powerful solutions for service contractors of all sizes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces a new collaboration with FieldConnect , a best-of-breed leader in B2B SaaS for mobile field service providers.

The powerful new integration connects two of the field service industry's most innovative software providers and offers business owners a unique AI- and data-powered solution to increase productivity and profitability.

"XOi's deep data cataloging capabilities, advanced AI-driven analytics and intuitive remote support options enhance the value FieldConnect delivers to its customers," said Robert Hughes, CEO of FieldConnect. "Working together, we're able to provide a uniquely powerful tool to help field service businesses of all sizes elevate customer satisfaction, drive efficiency and accelerate growth."

XOi's advanced cloud-based solution allows field service technicians to utilize, aggregate and analyze critical job data and maximize customer value through industry-leading efficiency, accuracy and accountability. With a full suite of standardized workflows, job documentation capabilities, and technician training and enablement solutions, teams can build deep and easily accessible institutional knowledge bases that support real-time decision-making and data-based continuity. Service teams can apply these extensive data-science capabilities to analyze those foundational elements and strategically respond to evolving data trends and forecasts.

FieldConnect is an award-winning software company specializing in field service management solutions. They focus on mobile workforce solutions for commercial service contractors, construction organizations, and other field service businesses. FieldConnect's best-in-class mobile field service solution extends the default functionality of most ERP solutions. Their suite of workforce management applications improves resource scheduling/dispatching, work order management, real-time sales quoting, end-customer self-service, project time management, and more.

FieldConnect has a second-to-none customer service team that allows support issues to be heard immediately (instead of weeks or months). Their agile development process allows for continuous product improvement with customer feedback front and center with product enhancements. FieldConnect extends many ERP systems including (but not limited to): Microsoft Dynamics, Quickbooks, Vista by Viewpoint, Spectrum by Viewpoint (formerly Dexter+Chaney), Sage, and more.

"Service contractors are facing urgent challenges, from labor shortages and supply disruptions to rising costs and an uncertain economic outlook," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "By partnering with FieldConnect, we're in position to deliver our technician-focused platform to the leading providers so they can effectively manage workflows and maximize service. When the industry collaborates like this, it creates solutions and opportunities that can transform the service business."

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, and a comprehensive knowledge base leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a proven record of innovation and demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi has distinguished itself as a pioneer in technician-focused solutions that bring efficiency, transparency, and expertise to every jobsite. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About FieldConnect

Since 2002, FieldConnect has provided mobile solutions designed around the needs of field service organizations. Learn more and request a demo at: https://www.fieldconnect.com/

