Dailymotion, TripleLift Partnership Advances Ad Performance and Delivers New Audience Dynamics For Advertisers

Dailymotion increases ad performance through enhanced offerings and custom native formats

TripleLift expands inventory through full video publisher and streaming platform globally

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dailymotion, the leading independent, worldwide video streaming platform, and TripleLift, the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement, today announced an expanded strategic partnership that enriches each company's offering. TripleLift adds high-performing programmatic direct display and native advertising in addition to the branded video and in-stream ad units running on Dailymotion. Dailymotion's full publisher partnership inventory, including Billboard and Marie-Claire, gives TripleLift increased global scale and reach.

Native Ad Custom Unit by TripleLift for Dailymotion (PRNewswire)

The partnership includes a tailor-made Open Real Time Bidding (oRTB) integration for Dailymotion to monetize in-stream inventory and the advancement of innovative, custom native ad units by TripleLift for the historically video-focused Dailymotion. The custom native formats provide brand lift 3x higher than the industry average according to Nielsen and in the first two months of the partnership, Dailymotion saw ad requests exceed 41 billion.

"Delivering a diverse, omnichannel ad experience to Dailymotion while scaling our global reach through their publisher base is the type of strategic partner we value," said Michael Lehman, SVP, Global Supply & Marketplace, TripleLift. "We're motivated by the notable results of the custom ad units and integrations, and are looking forward to continued innovation with the team at Dailymotion."

As a partner, TripleLift connects to Dailymotion's proprietary video exchange on a global scale to buy billions of available impressions and have a growing global audience, allowing it to scale its inventory.

"Working with TripleLift on growing their database globally represents one of our largest partnerships to date,," said Bichoï Bastha, Chief Revenue and Business Officer at Dailymotion. "For us, TripleLift's custom units and appetite for innovation to outperform industry metrics in all formats are exciting as we expand our offering for advertisers."

Custom Native Templates

TripleLift's dedicated Interaction Design & Engineering (IxE) team continuously evaluates and designs custom templates to match the look and feel of the publisher pages. Whether this is testing colors, adjusting fonts, trying different positioning or spacing, TripleLift's internal teams work to make sure each and every placement flows seamlessly to maximize performance for both publishers and brands. Since its founding, TripleLift created over 120,000 custom native templates and over 190,000 custom native placements. This number continues to grow as new publisher partners are onboarded.

About Dailymotion Advertising

Dailymotion Advertising helps brand marketers reach their desired audiences with massive scale in a brand safe environment through engaging video inventory. The video marketing platform is built on a light, flexible player, paired with intuitive algorithms that provide carefully selected recommendations based on first-party audience data, to meaningfully connect viewers and advertisers. Founded in 2005, Dailymotion is a global video streaming platform that connects over 350 million video-seekers to their personal world of news, sports, and entertainment content each month.

Dailymotion is owned by Vivendi and headquartered in Paris with offices in New York, Singapore, and Marseille.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data. Our marketplace serves the world's leading brands, publishers, streaming companies and demand-side platforms, executing over 1 trillion ad transactions every month. Customers choose us because of our addressable offerings from native to online video to connected television, innovations that insert brands into content in real-time, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing partner performance. Part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift has appeared on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years, has been named to Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for three straight years and was awarded Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology by AdExchanger in 2021. Find out how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

Dailymotion & TripleLift Logos (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TripleLift